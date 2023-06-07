Warriors’ appeal against Elgon Wolves for fielding ineligible players in their promotional semifinal clash has been upheld by Uganda Rugby Union (URU) Executive Committee.

In the appeal filed on June 6, Warriors alleged that Elgon Wolves fielded seven ineligible players for that match which ended in favour of the latter.

Warriors presented evidence to the Appeals Committee that showed two of the seven players were registered simultaneously and had played for clubs within the neighbouring Kenya Rugby Union (KRU). Elgon Wolves, on the other hand, could not present transfer documents for the said players from either URU or KRU, and pleaded ignorance of the relevant regulations that allow for player registration and transfer between unions.

The three-man committee, which sat on the morning of June 7, found that Elgon Wolves, and other parties that acted in the dispute, were in breach of World Rugby Regulation 4 which deals with “the status and eligibility of players and the movement of players from one union to another.” The other parties are the players in the dispute, the regional bloc Eastern Uganda Rugby Association (EURA), and URU themselves as the overall governing authority.

Elgon Wolves and EURA breached regulations 4.5.6 and 4.5.11 while Elgon Wolves’ players breached regulations 4.5.8 and 4.6.1.

Thus, the Appeals Committee has, among seven rulings, ordered a replay of the match between Warriors and Eagles on Saturday, June 10 at Damwaters Rugby Club in Jinja with only fully registered and eligible players.

The promotional playoff final has thus been postponed to June 17th. Kitante Eagles, who have been head and shoulders above the rest of the competition, have an extra week to prepare for the winner between Warriors and Elgon Wolves.