Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho has named the final team that will face Algeria in the penultimate game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Uganda Cranes will host the Desert Foxes of Algeria on 18th June at Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon.

With Algeria qualifying already, there is only one slot up for grabs in Group F with Uganda, Tanzania and Niger all still in contest.

The squad named has three goalkeepers, eight defenders, five midfielders and seven forwards.

This has been trimmed from the initial 42-man provisional squad that was summoned two weeks ago.

To stand a chance of qualifying to next year’s AFCON, Uganda need a positive result against Algeria before facing Niger in the final game.

Algeria tops the group on 12 points, Tanzania and Uganda are tied at 4 each while Niger had 2 points.

The team will travel to Cameroon on Friday morning (2:45AM) where they will have a friendly game against Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday next week.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers

Salim Omar Magoola (Richards Bay FC, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (St. George FC, Ethiopia), Nafian Alionzi (URA FC, Uganda)

Defenders

Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Gavin Kizito (Al Ittihad SC, Egypt), Abdu Azizi Kayondo (CD Leganes, Spain), Joseph Ochaya (Al Makwloon Al Arab, Egypt), Halid Lwaliwa (FK Bregalnica, North Macedonia), Gift Fred (SC Villa, Uganda), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA FC, Uganda), Rogers Torach (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Midfielders

Khalid Aucho (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruganga (FC Austin, USA), Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers SC, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isma Mugulusi (Makedonikos FC, Greece)

Forwards

Milton Karisa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa, Uganda), Rogers Mato (KCCA FC, Uganda), Faruku Miya (Caykur Rizespor, Turkey), Emmanuel Okwi (Erbil SC, Iraq), Fahad Bayo (MFK Vyškov, Czech Republic), Richard Bassangwa (Wadi Degla SC, Egypt)