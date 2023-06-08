Overview: The Mandela Group of companies offered a tonne of flour and several footballs to the Pearl Bikers Africa Limited for distribution to help the marginalized in the society.

Pearl Bikers Africa Limited, a fellowship of motorcycle enthusiasts has expressed their gratitude towards Mandela Group of companies for the unwavering support towards their activities.

The motorcyclists are united by the passion to ride for a purpose, and the furtherance of interest in motorsport and associated activities.

Odeon Tumwebaze receives the supreme flour from Mandela Group of Companies’ Marketing manager Herbert Bashasha | Credit: David Isabirye

To receive the items, the Pearl Bikers Africa Limited were represented by the chairman Odeon N. Tumwebaze, general secretary Francis Leonard Were and other riders.

“We are cognizant that, in the world today, there are many people that lack bare essentials of living and we aspire that through our activities, we will convey hope, good cheer and most importantly material support to those most in need. We would like to recognize in a special way, the generous support of the Mandela Group to the activities of Pearl Bikers Africa throughout Uganda and the East Africa region. We also appreciate all the material support Mandela Group has donated to the beneficiaries reached in our charity drives” Tumwebaze remarked.

Odeon N. Tumwebaze chairman Pearl Bikers Africa Limited on his motor-bike | Credit: David Isabirye

The items will be distributed in the areas of Mityana and Fort Portal city.

The Pearl Bikers Africa Limited group executes charity drives, awareness and sensitization drives on road safety, climate change, environmental conservation and health; which seeks to fulfil through the engagement and collective participation of willing stakeholders.

The Pearl Bikers Africa Limited group offered a commemorative plaque to Mandela Group as a symbol of appreciation and a demonstration for the continued partnership.

“We appeal to other corporate entities and individuals alike to emulate Mandela Group in striving to make a difference in the lives of those who are disadvantaged by the inequalities in the world today. This will contribute to re-igniting the true meaning of humanity in action” Tumwebaze added.

Some of the Pearl Bikers Africa at City Oil Nakawa branch | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, Mandela Group of Companies confirmed three more people who won all expenses paid for trips for the 2023 Dubai Desert Challenge.

This happened during the draw at City Oil Nakawa branch (Jinja road) on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The trio of Joseph Owaks Akatuhwera, Lual Akol and Fred Kamya Ssegawa Buganga won the 4 nights, 3 days’ trips to Dubai.

Akatuhwera (IT049RG) and Akol (UAX 789Z) won in the drive-in category whilst Ssegawa (UBL 752J) was winner in the taxi category.

“I feel humbled to have won in the raffle draw. It is purely down to luck and I encourage more customers to service and fuel at City Oil” an excited Ssegawa remarked when notified about his feat.

USPA president Moses Alsayed Lubega reads one of the winners during the raffle draw | Credit: David Isabirye

Other prize winners:

Richard Ssemakula (UAK 267P) in the drive-in cluster and Lamech Sonkolo (UAY 235P), in the taxi section each won free fuel worth Ug.shs 100,000.

A one Ibrahim (UBB 173R) and Mugerwa (UBN 819J) won free wheel balancing and alignment.

Ibrahim serviced his car at Bombo road branch and Mugerwa had his service done at Namirembe road.

A total of eighteen (18) people will win the all-expenses paid for trip in Dubai city.