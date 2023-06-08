The 9th edition of the Kwibuka Tournament will feature five nations with Uganda battling hosts Rwanda, Nigeria, Botswana and record winners Kenya.

Kenya has won the tournament four times but the memory favours recent events and based on their last performance at the Victoria Series it’s very unlikely they will make it number five this year.

Tanzania and Namibia are a no-show this year and that means Uganda will be the team to beat by virtue of the World ranking but also based on form.

The Victoria Pearls have won two international tournaments this year and Kwibuka gives them an opportunity to make it three trophies this year.

The Victoria Pearls will use this opportunity to test the depth of their squads with three youngsters brought into the side.

Victoria Pearls skipper Consy Aweko receives the flag from NCS Assistant General Secretary David Katende | Credit: Don Mugabi

Jimia Mohamad, Malisa Ariokot and Lorna Anyait have been given a chance at international cricket with Sarah Akiteng, Gloria Obukor and Esther Iloku making way for the trio.

Lorna Anyait and Malisa Ariokot will be making their debut for the Victoria Pearls.

The tournament will be played on a single round-robin format with the top two sides advancing to the final. The action will be live on the Rwanda Cricket Association website.

The ladies will travel by road to Kigali and will play their 1st game on Saturday morning against Kenya.

The Final 14: Consy Aweko (Captain), Janet Mbabazi, Phiona Khulume, Kevin Awino, Irene Alumo, Proscovia Alako, Patricia Malemikia, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Stephanie Nampiina, Evelyn Anyipo, Rita Musamali, Malisa Ariokot, Lorna Anyait, Jimia Mohammad.

Officials: Lawrence Ssematimba (Head Coach), Lawrence Ssempijja (Assistant Coach), Tugume Imam (Physiotherapist), Edgar Kazibwe (Psychologist), Deus Muhumuza (Analyst), Denis Musali (Media Manager), Mary Nakinga (Team Manager).

The Fixtures:

Date Match Time Venue 10/6/2026 Uganda v Kenya 10:15 IPRC 10/6/2022 Uganda v Nigeria 14:30 IPRC 11/6/2022 Uganda v Botswana 14:30 IPRC 12/6/2023 Uganda v Rwanda 14:45 Gahanga 14/06/2023 Uganda v Botswana 10:15 IPRC 14/06/2023 Uganda v Kenya 14:30 IPRC 15/06/2023 Uganda v Rwanda 10:15 IPRC 16/06/2023 Uganda v Nigeria 14:45 Gahanga