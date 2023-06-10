Promotional Playoff Semi-final Replay

Result: Elgon Wolves 09-31 Warriors

The team to be promoted to the 2023-24 Nile Special Rugby Premier League will come from the Central Region.

This comes after Warriors beat Elgon Wolves by 31-9 in the semi-final replay at Damwaters Rugby Club in Jinja.

Richard Kinyai was in blazing hot form. He scored all the points in the first half – one try, one conversion, and two penalties – for Warriors to take a 13-nil lead into the break.

In the second half, he added a further eighteen points to put the game out of reach of the Wolves.

Co-captains Simon Peter Nyeko and Ivan Mugirya each added a try and conversion respectively for Warriors.

Elgon Wolves’ only points in the match were three penalties off Hamisi Mbithi Katumba’s boot.

Rather unsurprisingly given the lead-up to this replay, Warriors were in control of the match from start to finish.

The largely one-sided result sets up an all-Kampala final next weekend against Kitante Eagles at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue.