Former SC Villa midfielder Abdallah Salim has been let go by URA just a year after joining the club for breach of contract.

In a statement released by the four-time league champions, Salim went AWOL at the club.

“URA FC can officially confirm that midfielder Salim Abdallah’s contract with the club has been terminated with immediate effect….,” read part of the statement.

“This is after the player going AWOL on 3rd March 2023 without official permission from the club and failure to heed to calls and emails from the club officials.”

Salim came through the ranks at the Villa youth team and starred for the senior side for two seasons before he left last year after failing to agree to a new contract.

At URA, he has failed to nail a starting place and could be the reason he went away without official leave.

He becomes the second player to be released by URA after Ronald Kigongo who was let to leave the club after close to ten years.