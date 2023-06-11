Yasin Nasser has advanced his bid for a second national rally title after clinching victory in the third round of NRC; the Kabalega Rally over the weekend.

Nasser and Ali Katumba in their Ford Fiesta were on a mission for a top spot maintaining their lead from day one to the end of the rally on Sunday.

Yasin Nasser | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

The Moil Rally Team scooped five of the eight stages to seal the victory. With the victory, the crew extends their NRC lead at the top with 290 points; 57 points ahead of Duncan Mubiru.

“Our strategy paid off for this event. We intended to go flat-out on day one and create enough gap. By the time we had an incident on the Super Special we already had the lead we wished,” said Nasser.

“However, we knew it was not all over as Lwakataka and Duncan could not let go so soon. We tried to maintain the pace and stay away from trouble and all worked in our favour,” he added.

Closely chasing was Ponsiano Lwakataka who further proved that he is always in a race to win.

Ponsiano Lwakataka | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Lwakataka and Paul Musaazi in a Subaru N12, were neck on neck with Yasin Nasser until double punctures held them back. They settled for second position overall.

Duncan Mubiru and Joseph Bongole recovered from day one mishaps to salvage some time on day two eventually sealing the final podium position. Third place overall was good enough to see them maintain the second position on the NRC leaderboard.

Duncan Mubiru | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Ronald Sebuguzi finished in fourth while Umar Dauda completed the top five finishers overall.

In the two-wheel drive category, Ibrahim Lubega continued to benefit from his consistency to win the category.

Julius Semambo was second while reigning champion Oscar Ntambi finished third.

Joshua Muwanguzi topped the Clubman rally championship followed by Ali Mohammed who was impressive on his debut rally.

Top 5 Drivers’ Standings

Yasin Nasser – 290 Points Duncan -233 Byron – 160 Sebuguzi – 120 Alwi – 113