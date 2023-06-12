Matchday 3: Continent T20 Cup

Game 3: Uganda v Rwanda

Rwanda 81 all out

Uganda 83/2

Uganda won by 8 wickets

Cricket Cranes made a good comeback on Matchday 3 at the Continent T20 Cup in Nairobi with an empathetic eight-wicket win against neighbours Rwanda.

The side suffered a humbling defeat on Matchday two against the hosts Kenya but a day later, the performance was already history with the team putting Rwanda to the sword in a clinical performance.

Siraaje Nsubuga and Robinson Obuya became player number 33 and 34 respectively to play T20i for Uganda as they were both handed their debut. The two fine players who have had to wait their time put in a great shift on their debut.

Roger Mukasa

Obuya searched and pocked outside off stump for the first few deliveries but with an inform Roger Mukasa on the other end, he later got in his element and started his customary stroke play. He particularly took a liking to the leg spin of Kevin Irakoze hitting him for three boundaries in a row before holing out on 33 that came off 18 balls.

Siraje finished with bowling figures of 3/22 in his quota of four as the Rwandans were bowled out for 81.

Uganda bowled 16 overs of spin which troubled the Rwandans with Frank Nsubuga (2/9) and Henry Ssenyondo (3/12) as the standout. The supporting cast of Alpesh Ramjani (2/18) and Sirajje Nsubuga (3/22) also got in on the act.

Henry Ssenyondo

Riazat Ali Shah was the stand-in Captain of the day in the absence of regular Captain Brian Masaba.

In the chase, Simon Sessazi went for cheap but a 49-run second-wicket partnership between Mukasa (25) and Obuya (33) ensured the result was safe for Uganda.

Mukasa who has been the on-form batter for Uganda was mostly a spectator during most of the second innings as Obuya took charge and he closed out the game for the win for the Cricket Cranes.

The win for the Cricket Cranes ensures they stay in touch with Kenya who are the runaway leaders for the Continent T20 Cup. Rwanda is still finding the going tough as they have not yet registered a win at the four-nation tournament.

The teams take a break on Monday and will be back in action on Tuesday with the Cricket Cranes taking on Kenya in the afternoon.