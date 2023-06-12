Siblings Ali Ahmed Mohammed and Anees Ahmed Mohammed have hit the ground running on their full rally debut.

The two are sons of 2008 National rally champion Dr Ahmed Mohammed. And it has been easy steps fitting into their father’s rallying shoes

Ali took to the wheel of the Subaru Impreza with Anees calling the notes in their debut rally.

Ali Ahmed Mohammed during Hoima Rally | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

20-year-old Ali put on an incredible pace edging experienced drivers to settle for a seventh position overall by the end of day one. The pursuit continued on day two as he completed his Clubman Rally Championship (CRC) class drive in second place.

He was 1 minute and 13 seconds behind Joshua Muwanguzi who won the class.

“The event was good for us. My brother and I kept increasing the pace throughout the weekend and we managed to put up some good stage times compared to some experienced drivers,” said Ali.

“It would have been amazing if we won CRC. We caught up on some drivers in the stages, which slowed us a bit. Otherwise, the event has been good and Muwanguzi was a better driver to win,” he added.

Ali Ahmed Mohammed and Anees Ahmed Mohammed | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Before his debut, Ali participated in three Autocross events that have helped shape his drives.

Last year, the rookie also won the FIA Rallystar Digital challenge, allowing him to compete with Africa’s budding rally stars in South Africa.

Ali confesses that his impressive performance had his father’s influence.

“He has been very instrumental to our success, with his knowledge and experience it’s been fantastic for us. We would know where to ease off and what to avoid,” he added.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

The duo are set to compete in the remaining events as they attempt the CRC title chase.

“The CRC title chase is a bit far from us, but we shall take it on and see how far we can go.

“From here on we just have to improve our pace and gain more experience as much as we can,” said Ali.