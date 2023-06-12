Matchday 2: Kwibuka Women’s Tournament

Game 2: Uganda W 🇺🇬 v Rwanda W 🇷🇼

Rwanda 80/8

Uganda 83/3

Uganda won by 7 wickets

Play of the Match: Evelyn Anyipo (4/1)

The Victoria Pearls remained unbeaten at the Kwibuka Women’s Tournament after defeating the hosts Rwanda by seven wickets.

The afternoon clash at the IPRC ground was a one-sided encounter with the favourites barely breaking a sweat.

Uganda the toss and elected to bowl first a decision that paid immediate dividends as Evelyn Anyipo gave away just one run in her quota of four overs and also picked up four wickets. Her spell left the hosts railing at 17/4 and they never recovered from there on, finishing on 80 in their 20 overs.

Evelyn Anyipo recieving the Player of the game award |

Lorna Anyait got her chance to make her senior debut for the Victoria Pearls and she was trusted with the ball for four overs giving away 21 runs but she showed very good signs for the future with some brave bowling even when she came under attack from Gisele Ishimwe.

Irene Alumo, the leader of the attack, was off her radar but she wasn’t missed that much as Stephanie Nampiina finished with 3/20 to stop the hosts at 80.

In the chase, Kevin Awino (34) and Janet Mbabazi (34) took their time putting on an opening stand of 69 frustrating the hosts in the process.

Awino was the first wicket to drop when she was run out in the 16th over and she was quickly followed by Mbabazi and Rita Musamali, the latter falling with one run required for the win. Mbabazi promoted up the order because of an injury suffered by Proscovia Alako in the field.

Uganda picked their second victory after their first win against Botswana. The girls will take on Kenya on Monday in the morning game at the Gahanga.