Overview: The Bika Bya Baganda football tournament has been played since 1950 only accommodates players from Buganda Kingdom clan.

2023 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship

Round of 32: Tuesday, June 13

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha):

Tuesday, 13th June:

Njaza Vs Musu (1 PM)

Nkerebwe Vs Lugave (4 PM)

Buddo S.S Playground:

Ngaali Vs Nte (1 PM)

Ngo Vs Mmamba Kakoboza (4PM)

Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku:

Akasimba Vs Nsenene (1 PM)

Namungoona Vs Mbogo (4 PM)

Kawanda S.S Playground:

Ngabi Nyunga Vs Mpindi (1 PM)

Omutima Omusagi Vs Mmamba Namakaka (4 PM)

The 2023 Bika Bya Baganda round of 32 kicks off on Tuesday, June 13 with eight games at four different venues within the Kingdom.

There will be two games at each of these playgrounds: an early kick off at 1 PM and then another game at 4 PM.

At the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha), Njaza takes on Musu at 1 PM before Nkerebwe shall face Lugave at 4 PM.

Excited Nsenene clan officials with their famous green checked jersey

Lugave Team that lost last season in the finals. They face Nkerebwe at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (4 PM)

Buddo S.S Playground:

The early kick off for 1 PM has Ngaali against Nte at the Buddo S.S playground.

This will be followed by Ngo versus Mmamba Kakoboza at 4PM.

Nsenene clan team manager Sulaiman Mpagi

Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku:

The two games at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium have Akasimba against Nsenene (1 PM) in the early kick off.

Nsenene clan’s team manager Sulaiman Mpagi has expressed readiness to take on Akasimba and progress to the round of 16.

“Nsenene clan has prepared well for the round of 32. There is mental strength for all the players as we eye the round of 16 berth” Mpagi notes.

Then, Namungoona will play the 1950 champions Mbogo at 4 PM.

Nsenene clan officials and players show off their jersey to be used for the 2023 season

Kawanda S.S Playground:

At Kawanda S.S playground, Ngabi Nyunga plays Mpindi in the early kick off at 1 PM.

This will be proceeded by the Omutima Omusagi against Mmamba Namakaka at 4 PM.

The other 8 games will be played on Wednesday, 14th June 2023.

The successful 16 teams will qualify to the next round where they will be divided into groups of four before the successful 8 teams (top 2 per group) will reach the quarter finals.

This tournament which has been played since 1950 only accommodates players from Buganda Kingdom clan.

Wednesday, 14th June:

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha):

Mbwa Vs Ngonge (1 PM)

Njovu Vs Kkobe (4 PM)

Buddo Secondary School Playground:

Ndisa Vs Kinyomo (1 PM)

Nkima Vs Ffumbe (4 PM)

Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium:

Butiko Vs Ngeye (1 PM)

Ngabi Vs Ndiga (4 PM)

Kawanda Secondary School Playground:

Mazzi Ga Kisasi Vs Mutima Muyanja (1 PM)

Nvuma Vs Olulyo Olulangira (4 PM)

BIKA All Winners since inception:

1950 :Mbogo

:Mbogo 1951: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1952: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1953: Not Held

Not Held 1954 :Not Held

:Not Held 1955 :Kkobe

:Kkobe 1956 :Mmamba Gabunga

:Mmamba Gabunga 1957 : Nyonyi Nyange

: Nyonyi Nyange 1958 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1959 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1960 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 1961 : Bbalangira and Kkobe

: Bbalangira and Kkobe 1962 : Nkima

: Nkima 1963 : Not Held

: Not Held 1964: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1965 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1987: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1988 : Lugave

: Lugave 1989: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1990 : Lugave

: Lugave 1991 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1992: Ngeye

Ngeye 1993 : Nkima

: Nkima 1994 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1995 : Lugave

: Lugave 1996 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 1997 : Nnyonyi

: Nnyonyi 1998 : Lugave

: Lugave 1999: Lugave

Lugave 2000 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2001 : Ngo

: Ngo 2002 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2003 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2004 :Lugave

:Lugave 2005 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2006 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 2007 : Ngabi Nsamba

: Ngabi Nsamba 2008 : Kkobe

: Kkobe 2009 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2010 : Nte

: Nte 2011 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2012 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 2013: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 2014 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2015 : Mbogo

: Mbogo 2016 : Nte

: Nte 2017 : Nte

: Nte 2018 : Nkima

: Nkima 2019: Mbogo

Mbogo 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2021 : Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2022: Ndiga