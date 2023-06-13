Overview:
The Bika Bya Baganda football tournament has been played since 1950 only accommodates players from Buganda Kingdom clan.
2023 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship
Round of 32: Tuesday, June 13
Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha):
Tuesday, 13th June:
- Njaza Vs Musu (1 PM)
- Nkerebwe Vs Lugave (4 PM)
Buddo S.S Playground:
- Ngaali Vs Nte (1 PM)
- Ngo Vs Mmamba Kakoboza (4PM)
Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku:
- Akasimba Vs Nsenene (1 PM)
- Namungoona Vs Mbogo (4 PM)
Kawanda S.S Playground:
- Ngabi Nyunga Vs Mpindi (1 PM)
- Omutima Omusagi Vs Mmamba Namakaka (4 PM)
The 2023 Bika Bya Baganda round of 32 kicks off on Tuesday, June 13 with eight games at four different venues within the Kingdom.
There will be two games at each of these playgrounds: an early kick off at 1 PM and then another game at 4 PM.
At the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha), Njaza takes on Musu at 1 PM before Nkerebwe shall face Lugave at 4 PM.
Buddo S.S Playground:
The early kick off for 1 PM has Ngaali against Nte at the Buddo S.S playground.
This will be followed by Ngo versus Mmamba Kakoboza at 4PM.
Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku:
The two games at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium have Akasimba against Nsenene (1 PM) in the early kick off.
Nsenene clan’s team manager Sulaiman Mpagi has expressed readiness to take on Akasimba and progress to the round of 16.
“Nsenene clan has prepared well for the round of 32. There is mental strength for all the players as we eye the round of 16 berth” Mpagi notes.
Then, Namungoona will play the 1950 champions Mbogo at 4 PM.
Kawanda S.S Playground:
At Kawanda S.S playground, Ngabi Nyunga plays Mpindi in the early kick off at 1 PM.
This will be proceeded by the Omutima Omusagi against Mmamba Namakaka at 4 PM.
The other 8 games will be played on Wednesday, 14th June 2023.
The successful 16 teams will qualify to the next round where they will be divided into groups of four before the successful 8 teams (top 2 per group) will reach the quarter finals.
Wednesday, 14th June:
Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha):
- Mbwa Vs Ngonge (1 PM)
- Njovu Vs Kkobe (4 PM)
Buddo Secondary School Playground:
- Ndisa Vs Kinyomo (1 PM)
- Nkima Vs Ffumbe (4 PM)
Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium:
- Butiko Vs Ngeye (1 PM)
- Ngabi Vs Ndiga (4 PM)
Kawanda Secondary School Playground:
- Mazzi Ga Kisasi Vs Mutima Muyanja (1 PM)
- Nvuma Vs Olulyo Olulangira (4 PM)
BIKA All Winners since inception:
- 1950:Mbogo
- 1951:Ngabi Nsamba
- 1952:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1953: Not Held
- 1954:Not Held
- 1955:Kkobe
- 1956:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1957: Nyonyi Nyange
- 1958: Ngeye
- 1959: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1960: Ffumbe
- 1961: Bbalangira and Kkobe
- 1962: Nkima
- 1963: Not Held
- 1964: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1965: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1987: Ngabi Nsamba
- 1988: Lugave
- 1989: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1990: Lugave
- 1991: Ngeye
- 1992: Ngeye
- 1993: Nkima
- 1994: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1995: Lugave
- 1996: Mpindi
- 1997: Nnyonyi
- 1998: Lugave
- 1999: Lugave
- 2000: Mpologoma
- 2001: Ngo
- 2002: Mpologoma
- 2003: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2004:Lugave
- 2005: Ffumbe
- 2006: Mpindi
- 2007: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2008: Kkobe
- 2009: Ffumbe
- 2010: Nte
- 2011: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2012: Ngeye
- 2013: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2014: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2015: Mbogo
- 2016: Nte
- 2017: Nte
- 2018: Nkima
- 2019: Mbogo
- 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2021: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2022: Ndiga