Uganda’s most successful football club, SC Villa has on Tuesday unveiled a new coach and his assistant.

Serbian tactician Dusan Stojanovic has been unveiled on a two-year deal in a function held at club offices in Industrial Area, Kampala.

Stojanovic replaces Jackson Magera who nearly won SC Villa their first league title in 19 years only to suffer defeat to URA FC on the last day of the 2022/23 season thus losing the title to Vipers SC.

While unveiling the new coach, Club Vice President Daniel Bakaki indicated the changes are part of the restructuring that the team will undergo in order to revive their glory days.

“As SC Villa, we have a grand plan of returning to our very best. To achieve this, we shall making changes in different departments and one of those is the technical team. We appreciate the work done by the departing coaches and hope that the new team will propel us to the next stage.” He said.

” We have appointed Serbian Stojanovic because we looked at him and realised that he has experience on African football. We welcome him at SC Villa and we expect a lot from him.” Bakaki added.

Stojanovic will be working with former KCCA FC coach Morley Byekwaso who has been given a three-year contract and will also be in charge of the junior team.

It is believed Stojanovic was recommended by Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho, a former SC Villa coach.

The aforementioned two have previously worked together with Stojanovic serving as assistant to Micho at Zamalek and Zambia National Team.

Upon his unveiling, the coach indicated he is ready to work and improve SC Villa.

“I want to thank everyone who made my arrival possible. I know SC Villa because of their long glory and tradition,” he started before adding.

“The past coaches did a good job but were unlucky in the last job. We need to upgrade and recognise that and we want to keep the ongoing process up. I have an obligation to continue on that path which brought a lot of joy to the villa family.

At the same event, Isaac Mwesigwa was also unveiled as the new CEO replacing Eng. William Nkemba.

Mwesigwa has been serving in the same role at SC Villa’s arch rivals Express FC.

It is believed Moses Oloya and Richard Malinga who worked with Byekwaso at KCCA FC last season will also join the new SC Villa technical team.