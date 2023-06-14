Game 4: Uganda v Kenya | Match Summary

Uganda 175/7

Kenya 128/7

Uganda won by 47 runs

Derby day ended well for both Ugandan sides with the Cricket Cranes completing a routine win against Continent Cup hosts Kenya in Nairobi by 47 runs.

Cricket Cranes did not have fast bowler Bilal Hassun and wicketkeeper Cyrus Kakuru who are suffering from sickness and had to quickly rope in some replacements to beef up the team.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat first. Simon Ssesazi continued to struggle to Nairobi but Roger Mukasa (34) continued his rich vein of form and got good company from Robinson Obuya (34) who followed up his debut knock with another measured knock.

Riazat Ali Shah (43) was the top scorer and a late flourish from Kenneth Waiswa (24) helped the visitors finish on 175/7 in their 20 overs.

Riazat Ali Sha celebrates his first wicket

In the defence of their total, Riazat Ali Shah knocked off the top order for cheap leaving the hosts railing at 11/2.

Kenyan legend Collins Obuya (38) was the resistance but once he departed the task became difficult.

Kenneth Waiswa (2/18) also put in a fine all-round performance with Riazat Ali Shah (4/23) cleaning up the tail to give the Cricket Cranes a 47-run win.

Kenneth Waiswa

The win avenged the humiliating loss suffered by the Cricket Cranes over the weekend.

The Cricket Cranes will be back in action this morning against Rwanda.