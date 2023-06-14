Overview: Kitara FC’s president Deo Kasozi anticipates a top five finish upon their return to the top tier league after being relegated at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

Brian Ssenyondo is the new head coach at newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit Kitara Football Club for the tenure 2023 to 2025.

The development was confirmed by the club during an event held at Grand Imperial Hotel in Kampala city on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Deo Kasozi, the Kitara FC president, flanked by the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joshua Atugonza officially announced the news before the media.

Kitara Football Club is excited to announce the arrival of Brian Ssenyondo as our head coach for a term of two years. He was the successful person from the list of coaches we interfaced. He rhymes well with the club’s philosophy of free-flowing football. Brian (Ssenyondo) is expected to name his back-room staff. Deo Kasozi, Kitara Football Club president

Kitara FC President Deo Kasozi (Left) with Brian Ssenyondo

Ssenyondo, a CAF “B” licensed tactician is the immediate replacement for Sam Ssimbwa who was at the helm of the club promotion to the top flight from the FUFA Big League (second division) last season.

He has served at UPDF Football Club since 2020. His previous clubs are Mbarara City and Synergy.

On the national team, he has served as the assistant coach for the U-17 (Cubs) team.

Ssenyondo, one of the youngest coaches in the Uganda Premier League vowed to deliver to the best of his expectations.

I am happy to be at Kitara Football Club. They are an ambitious club. I will give my best to see that the club is elevated to the highest level best with the best brand of football. Brian Ssenyondo, Kitara Football Club head coach

Kitara FC’s president anticipates a top five finish upon their return to the top tier league after being relegated at the end of the 2021-2022 season.