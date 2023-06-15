Overview: Brian Ssenyondo has promised a free-flowing style romantic style of football (Kawoowo) at Kitara Football Club.

On Wednesday, 14th June 2023, Brian Ssenyondo officially embarked on the head coach job at newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit Kitara Football Club for a two-year tenure (renewable).

This followed successful negotiations with the club management which precipitated into a colorful unveiling ceremony at Grand Imperial Hotel in the heart of Uganda’s capital city, Kampala.

At the launch, Ssenyondo wore a V-shaped brown shirt with checked navy-blue coat and matching trousers with his trade-mark diamond ring on the index finger as he cast the inseparable infectious smile.

Brian Ssenyondo, head coach of Kitara Football Club

Kitara FC is Ssenyondo’s third top tier side that he is managing following earlier stints at Mbarara City and lately army side, Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football clubs.

The 30-year-old CAF “B” certified tactician has since preached a romantic – Kawoowo style of football to the Kitara club loyal faithful.

“It is a big honour to be at Kitara Football Club. I will give my best to see that the club is elevated to the highest level with the best brand of football, well-built from the back and offensive minded” Ssenyondo told the media upon his unveiling ceremony.

Deo Kasozi hands over the Kitara jersey to head coach Brian Ssenyondo (right)

Synergy with fans:

Ssenyondo has fond memories with the Kitara Football club and promised to reward their confidence, faith and trust.

“I recall the times I came to Kitara as an opposition coach and the fans appreciated me with praises and showered me with money as well. I want to assure them that I will pay back that love, confidence and trust with good football and results” the former Uganda U-17 assistant coach added.

Prior to the move to Kitara Football Club, Ssenyondo tendered in his resignation at UPDF hours before he was unveiled at Kitara.

Earlier on, unfiltered reports had linked him to the national reigning women super league champions Kampala Queens, an entity owned by the president of FUFA, Hon. Moses Magogo.

Brian Ssenyondo on the touchline while still at UPDF Football Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ssenyondo is a former FUFA delegate before he crossed the line from football politics to full coaching.

He was also a director in the defunct Synergy Football Club that was based in Masaka city before being disposed off.

Deo Kasozi, the Kitara FC president warmly welcomed Ssenyondo and promised him the best working environment to deliver the goods home.

Kitara Football Club is excited to announce the arrival of Brian Ssenyondo as our head coach for a term of two years. He was the successful person from the list of coaches we interfaced. He rhymes well with the club’s philosophy of free-flowing football. Brian (Ssenyondo) is expected to name his back-room staff. Deo Kasozi, President Kitara Football Club

Deo Kasozi, the president of Kitara Football Club

Kasozi anticipates a top five finish upon their return to the top tier league after being relegated at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

Kitara FC won the 2022-2023 FUFA Big League trophy under legend Sam Ssimbwa, thus being among the three promoted clubs alongside Mbarara city and NEC Football clubs.

The new season (2023-2024) is ear-marked to kick off tentatively in mid-August 2023.