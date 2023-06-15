Matchday 6: Kwibuka Women’s Tournament

Game 7: Uganda W v Rwanda W

Rwanda 31 all out

Uganda 32/0

Uganda won by 10 wickets

The Victoria Pearls picked up their seventh win at the Kwibuka Tournament in Kigali to secure their place in the final slated for Saturday afternoon.

Uganda won the toss against the hosts Rwanda and elected to bowl first. Rwanda’s failure with the bat was difficult to explain because there wasn’t any special bowling from Uganda.

The loss of their key batters Henriette and Gisele Ishimwe for cheap affected the whole team as they were bundled out for 31.

The response from Kevin Awino and Janet Mbabazi was measured and the win was secured inside 7 overs without dropping a wicket.

Uganda secured a place in the final for the first time since 2016 and they will wait for either Rwanda or Nigeria who are competing for the second place.

The Victoria Pearls will have time to rest as they take on Nigeria in their final group game on Friday afternoon at the Gahanga.