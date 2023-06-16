Overview: The Wheelchair Athletes Worldwide donated an assortment of sport gear ranging from basketball wheel-chairs (10), rugby wheelchairs (2), 1 racing chair-trainer, balls (basketball and rugby), tubes, axles and other wheel tools. These were all used in the four-day training camp at Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala.

A four-day training camp for wheelchair basketball and rugby has successfully concluded on Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala city.

Over 50 participants from across the country attended this camp intended to equip the athletes with skills of wheelchair basketball and rugby in preparations for elite national and international competitions.

Uganda Wheelchair Basketball Federation and Uganda Wheelchair Rugby Federation were the key stakeholders for this camp in conjunction with the National Council of Sports (NCS) alongside other partners.

Wheelchair Rugby players pose for a group photo outside Lugogo Indoor Arena after the training camp | Credit: David Isabirye

State minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang was the chief guest at the climax of this camp.

Flanked by the chairman of NCS Ambrose Tashobya, Hon. Ogwang lauded the organizing team for the camp as he appealed for more para-athletes to join.

“This is a great initiative to have a training camp as you harness the skills for the para-athletes. I urge the officials to search for more disabled people who can be brought on board to widen the pool” Hon. Ogwang appealed as he pledged more financial support to the para-sports sector.

Peter Ogwang, minister of state for Sports addresses the media outside the Lugogo Indoor Arena | Credit: David Isabirye

Two officials from Wheelchair Athletes Worldwide Bonfas Salano and Dan Altan conducted this camp with the help of other officials from Uganda.

The Wheelchair Athletes Worldwide also donated an assortment of sport gear ranging from basketball wheel-chairs (10), rugby wheelchairs (2), 1 racing chair-trainer, balls (basketball and rugby), tubes, axles and other wheel tools.

L-R: Bonfas Salano, Jairus Mukoota Wanyera and Edwin Levoy Kowe at Lugogo Indoor Arena | Credit: David Isabirye

Eng Sulaiman Mayanja, the president of Uganda Wheelchair Basketball Federation lauded the different stakeholders who made the camp a total success.

We thank the key partners who gave us the equipment for the Para-athletes we got from the different parts of Uganda. Our coaches have helped us a great deal in this camp as we plan for the upcoming All Africa Para Games in Ghana come September 2023. Eng. Sulaiman Mayanja, president Uganda Wheelchair Basketball Federation

Eng Sulaiman Mayanja, the president Uganda Wheelchair Basketball Federation | Credit: David Isabirye

As Uganda Wheelchair Rugby Federation, we remain indebted for the organizers of this training camp. A lot has been learnt. Special thanks to the coaches and key partners for the equipment received. Jairus Mukoota Wanyera, president Uganda Wheelchair Rugby Federation

The other partners which helped to make this camp a success were Uganda Paralympic Committee, IWBF, IWBF Africa, Smarsh Investments Limited, Global Sports Mentoring Program, The University of Tennessee, UWRF, Empower Women Through Sports, Sport 4 Community, Sports Diplomacy, among others.

The camp is a precursor for team Uganda at the All Africa Para Games in Ghana coming in September 2023.

Another month-long camp is planned for 24th July to 25th August 2023 at Lugogo.

Dan Altan with coach Regina Nakibuule | Credit: David Isabirye