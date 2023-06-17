Promotional Playoffs Final

Result: Kitante Eagles 13-00 Warriors

From the start of the season in February, Kitante Eagles looked, walked, and talked like a team destined to play in the Nile Special Rugby Premier League.

Four months later, in June, they have won the promotional playoffs final to earn their seat at the table of men for the 2023-24 season.

Rugby Cranes legend Edmond Tumusiime’s boys beat Warriors, 13-00, in the match played at the latter’s home turf Legends Rugby Grounds.

Reagan Kitara scored the lone try of the match toward the close of the first half. Keith Mugisha converted to make it 07-00.

Both teams could not cross the whitewash in the second half but it is Warriors, relegated at the end of the 2022 season, who were second best in the contest.

Mugisha added six points to the scoreboard off his boot, including a clutch drop goal that sent Eagles’ bench into wild jubilation.

Barring a rumoured expansion of the league to twelve teams next season, the Eagles will take Rams’ place in the league next season.

Kitante Eagles lift the Championship trophy Credit: John Batanudde