Kwibuka Women’s Tournament Final | Uganda W v Rwanda W

Uganda 65 all out

Rwanda 66/4

Rwanda won by 6 wickets

The tone of the Kwibuka Women’s Tournament Final was set from the toss when Diane Marie Bimenyimana called correctly to ask the Ugandans to bat first.

The Victoria Pearls are a side known to be very comfortable with chasing down totals and this time they were put in an uncomfortable position of having to set a total.

Batting which has been a struggle for the side completely deserted them with the top order all knocked over very cheaply.

Stephanie Nampiina (19) was a lone ranger as she has been throughout the whole tournament with the Ugandans labouring to get 65 runs inside their 20 overs. Janet Mbabazi (13) made an effort with the bat but ultimately Uganda only managed a meagre total.

Jane Mbabazi and Stephanie Nampiina run between the wickets | Credit: Rwanda Cricket

Rwanda chased with intent, Gisele Ishimwe setting up the match for the hosts with two mighty sixes from the bowling of Consy Aweko. Her attacking play set up the game for Rwanda with Uganda way behind the game.

Malissa Ariokot and Phiona Khulume (2/11) tried to take the game deep for the Ugandans but they were working with a small total. The Ugandans were let down by some sloppy fielding that always took the pressure off the hosts eventually the hosts got home with a loss of only six wickets.

Uganda lost their last two games at the Kwibuka Tournament the last being the all-important final against the hosts Rwanda.

It’s the first time Victoria Pearls are losing to the Rwandans in T20i.