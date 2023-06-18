Group E Fixtures | Sunday, June 18

Uganda vs Algeria – Japoma stadium, Doula | 6:00 pm

Tanzania vs Niger – National Stadium, Dar es Salam | 4:00 pm

Uganda Cranes lock horns with Algeria in a fixture they must win to enlighten chances of qualifying for the 2023 Afcon finals.

The Cranes come into the game third on Group E log with four points, same as neighbours Tanzania who host Niger and both have same head-to-head stats.

With Uganda playing later after Tanzania – Niger duel, they will know that victory for the Taifa Stars even makes the Algeria crash much more difficult.

Algeria have already qualified for the finals with maximum points but Djamal Belmadi has named a strong squad including Westham United forward Said Benrahma and Manchester City playmaker Riyadh Mahrez.

It remains to be seen if he will name a star-studded side that will give a tough encounter to the Cranes who missed out on the 2021 finals in Cameroon despite qualifying for back-to-back Afcons in 2017 and 2019.

Fahad Bayo, Emmanuel Okwi and Richard Basangwa will be vital for the. Cranes in the search for the much-desired goals while Halid Lwaliwa is expected to lead the back line with Khalid Aucho manning the midfield.

A win will take the Cranes closer to qualification regardless of what result Tanzania posts against Niger who will be Uganda’s host in the final game.

Head-to-head

The two nations have met 14 times in all competitions with both sides winning five games apiece and drawing the remaining four.