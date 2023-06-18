Overview: Busiro will open their title defence against three-time champions Mawokota this coming Saturday, 24th June 2023 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

Competition: 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup

2023 Buganda Masaza Cup Official opening match : Busiro Vs Mawokota

: Busiro Vs Mawokota Date : Saturday, 25 th June 2023

: Saturday, 25 June 2023 Venue : Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Kabowa

: Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Kabowa Kick-off Time : 3:00 PM

: 3:00 PM Entry charges: 5000/= (General stands) & 10,000/= (VIP section)

As initiatives for raising a fortune and extra incomes, the different Buganda Masaza teams are thinking of varying strategies to make ends meet.

The reigning champions of the football competitions Busiro Ssaza launched the seasonal tickets, replica jerseys, fans’ flags and other regalia that can be sold to revenue to the team’s financial coffers.

This launch took place at Molly’s Place and Gardens in Nsangi on Saturday, 17th June 2023.

Deputy Ssebwana Owek. Vincent Kayongo (second left) hands over the 500,000 seasonal ticket upon payment during the launch of the Busiro Ssaza seasonal tickets | Credit: David Isabirye

The deputy Ssebwana (head of Busiro ssaza) Owek. Vincent Kayongo, flanked by the team’s executive committee members and other Ssaza officials graced this poorly attended function.

Some of the team players and technical committee led by the head coach Ibrahim Kirya and two of his assistants Godfrey Wasswa and Michael Kabali were also in attendance.

Busiro Ssaza offcials with the coaches during the launch of the seasonal tickets at Molly’s Place and Gardens in Nsangi | Credit: David Isabirye

The seasonal tickets will vary from the lowest denomination Shs. 100,000 to the Shs 200,000, Shs. 500,000 and the highest Shs 1,000,000.

“The seasonal tickets grant the owners access to all the Busiro Ssaza home games for the entire 2023 epoch.” Ronald Reagan Ssekitoleko, the team manager noted.

Henry Nteza, the Busiro Ssaza fans coordinator shows off the official team flag during the launch | Credit: David Isabiye

Vincent Ssajjabi, the vice Treasurer Busiro Ssaza team and Treasurer Ali Lubinga show off the 100,000 seasonal ticket (ordinary) | Credit: David Isabirye

Nsangi ward local leaders procured a Shs 500,000 seasonal ticket | Credit: David Isabirye

Several committee members on the Busiro Ssaza organizing team paid cash for the seasonal tickets as others pledged as the fundraiser officially opened to the public.

Meanwhile, the team captain Allan Agaku was officially revealed.

A member on the Busiro Ssaza winning squad last season, Agaku vowed to make history and lead the team to back-to-back success.

“We are prepared for a successful title defence. The morale in the camp is high. We are determined for the best performance” a soft spoken Agaku promised.

Allan Agaku, the Busiro Ssaza football team captain speaks to the media in Nsangi | Credit: David Isabirye

Busiro will open their title defence against three-time champions Mawokota this coming Saturday, 24th June 2023 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

Besides the opening match, the rest of the Busiro home matches will be played at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, a switch from Ssentema playground where the team has played in the last two seasons.

Some of the Busiro Ssaza organizing committee members with the local leaders | Credit: David Isabirye