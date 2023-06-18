Overview:
Busiro will open their title defence against three-time champions Mawokota this coming Saturday, 24th June 2023 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.
- Competition: 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup
- Official opening match: Busiro Vs Mawokota
- Date: Saturday, 25th June 2023
- Venue: Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Kabowa
- Kick-off Time: 3:00 PM
- Entry charges: 5000/= (General stands) & 10,000/= (VIP section)
As initiatives for raising a fortune and extra incomes, the different Buganda Masaza teams are thinking of varying strategies to make ends meet.
The reigning champions of the football competitions Busiro Ssaza launched the seasonal tickets, replica jerseys, fans’ flags and other regalia that can be sold to revenue to the team’s financial coffers.
This launch took place at Molly’s Place and Gardens in Nsangi on Saturday, 17th June 2023.
The deputy Ssebwana (head of Busiro ssaza) Owek. Vincent Kayongo, flanked by the team’s executive committee members and other Ssaza officials graced this poorly attended function.
Some of the team players and technical committee led by the head coach Ibrahim Kirya and two of his assistants Godfrey Wasswa and Michael Kabali were also in attendance.
The seasonal tickets will vary from the lowest denomination Shs. 100,000 to the Shs 200,000, Shs. 500,000 and the highest Shs 1,000,000.
“The seasonal tickets grant the owners access to all the Busiro Ssaza home games for the entire 2023 epoch.” Ronald Reagan Ssekitoleko, the team manager noted.
Several committee members on the Busiro Ssaza organizing team paid cash for the seasonal tickets as others pledged as the fundraiser officially opened to the public.
Meanwhile, the team captain Allan Agaku was officially revealed.
A member on the Busiro Ssaza winning squad last season, Agaku vowed to make history and lead the team to back-to-back success.
“We are prepared for a successful title defence. The morale in the camp is high. We are determined for the best performance” a soft spoken Agaku promised.
Besides the opening match, the rest of the Busiro home matches will be played at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, a switch from Ssentema playground where the team has played in the last two seasons.