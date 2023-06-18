Overview: Before the main World Championships in the USA, Uganda Lacrosse team will have three international build up matches against Jamaica, Scotland and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).

2023 World Lacrosse Championships (21st June – 1st July)

Host: San Diego county, California state, United States of America (USA)

The Uganda Lacrosse national team (Lacrosse Cranes) arrived safely in San Diego county, California state in the United States of America (USA) ahead of the 2023 World championships.

The team had departed Uganda in the afternoon of Friday, June 16, 2023 aboard Fly Emirates after being flagged off by Joseph Oluga, the Acting General Secretary.

Oluga was flanked by the assistant G.S David Ssemakula Katende as he urged the team to fight gallantly and represent the country with pride.

“Keep the team spirit. Go and represent Uganda gallantly. We wish you the very best” Oluga stated.

The team from Kampala was led by the Uganda Lacrosse Association (ULA) head coach Patrick Oriana.

Patrick Oriana, the head coach of Uganda Lacrosse Cranes | Credit: Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes head coach Patrick Oriana talks as the Uganda Lacrosse team is flagged off at Lugogo, Kampala | Credit: David Isabirye

“We have trained well and ready to give our best in the world championships. The morale is high” Oriana revealed.

The team captain Keith Lubangkene midfielder revealed their willingness to play their hearts out.

“The World championship is a glorious opportunity and we will optimally utilize this platform to deliver to the very best” Lubangkene revealed.

Team composition:

The team will have three international build up matches against Jamaica, Scotland and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).

Uganda is in group B alongside Japan, Wales, Denmark and France.

The tournament will officially start on 21st June and end by 1st July 2023.

This will be the third time that Uganda is playing at the World Championships after 2014 in USA and 2018 in Ireland.

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes captain Keith Lubangkene holds the Uganda national flag during the official flag off at Lugogo, Kampala | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Lacrosse senior men’s national team

Goalkeepers : Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu

: Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu Defenders : Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng

: Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng Long speed midfielders : Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan

: Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan Defensive midfielders : Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech

: Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech Midfielders : Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng

: Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng Attackers: Swaibu Meliga, Benjamin Ojok, Faisal Nsubuga, Finn Phillips