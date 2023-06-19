Fahad Bayo scored late but the damage was already done as Uganda Cranes fell to Algeria Desert Foxes 2-1 at Japoma Stadium, Douala.

That leaves Cranes chances of qualifying for Afcon finals in Ivory Coast dented but here, Ismael Kiyonga rates the players that featured on the day.

Jamal Salim 5.0: His mistake in the first half led to Algeria’s opener but made some telling saves in the second half.

Kenneth Ssemakula 5.0: Kept on tenterhooks especially in the second half after the introduction of Said Benrahma but was decent on the day and put in a few decent crosses.

Aziz Kayondo 5.0: Should have defended better for the second goal as he failed to stop the counter-attack but his energy and willingness to work hard was visible.

Gift Fred 4.0: A fair senior debut but should have reacted better when the ball was spilled by Jamal and also didn’t do well for the second goal.

Halid Lwaliwa 4.0: Like his partner, he should have reacted and defended better for both goals.

Khalid Aucho 5.0: He did decently in the middle of the pack but was limited in abilities to initiate attacks from deep.

Bobosi Byaruhanga 3.0: Always caught in possession and let his opponent shoot at goal with no hindrance. Substituted at halftime.

Farouk Miya 5.0: Put in a good shift, especially in the first half and was denied by Mandrea but was a no-show after the break.

Emmanuel Okwi 3.0: Created a good chance for Rogers Mato in the first half but was largely non-influential like many forwards that played on the day.

Rogers Mato 3.0: Largely invisible for better parts of the game and missed a good opportunity to give the Cranes in the first half.

Milton Karisa 4.0: In and out of the game but still created two good goal-scoring opportunities before he was subbed.

Substitutes

Fahad Bayo 5.0: He scored a poacher’s goal but it arrived late.

Travis Mutyaba 4.0: Showed some moments of brilliance but with no penetration.

Isma Mugulusi 4.0: Worked hard and looked to open the Algeria backline with his intelligent play.

Richard Basangwa 5.0: Created the only goal for Cranes with the outside of his foot pass.