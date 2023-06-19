Overview: The Davis Cup (by Rakuten Africa Group V) will serve off on the 21st and end by 25th June 2023 at the Cercle de Kinshasa courts in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Competition: 2023 Davis Cup (By Rakuten Africa Group V)

2023 Davis Cup (By Rakuten Africa Group V) Dates: 21 st – 25 th June

21 – 25 June Venue : Cercle de Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

: Cercle de Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Participating Countries: Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda, Gabon, Congo, Tanzania, Burundi, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Djibouti, Lesotho, Seychelles

On Monday, June 19, 2023, the Uganda Tennis team has been officially flagged off to the 2023 Davis Cup (By Rakuten Africa Group V) slated to take place in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Uganda will be represented by a team of five led by the captain, veteran John Oduke and four players; Frank Tayebwa (22), Troy Adrian Zziwa (15), Paul Ssekandi (29) and Trevor Solomon Kazibwe (18).

L-R: Paul Ssekandi, Troy Adrian Zziwa, John Oduke (captain), Trevor Kazibwe and Frank Tayebwa. This is the Uganda Tennis Team to the DRC for the 2023 Davis Cup | Credit: David Isabirye

The official flag-off ceremony was conducted at the board room of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) also joined by the president of Uganda Tennis Association (UTA) Matthias Nalyanya, among other members of the executive committee.

James Kasumba, an administrative secretary at the National Council of Sports officially handed over the treasured Black- Yellow-Red national flag to the team.

“I urge the players to give their best foot forward and represent the country in the best way possible. As NCS, we have fully supported the team to the best of our expectations, and we wish you the best” Kasumba stated.

Frank Tayebwa, 22 years old | Credit: David Isabirye

15-year-old Troy Adrian Zziwa | Credit: David Isabirye

Paul Ssekandi, 29 years old | Credit: David Isabirye

Trevor Kazibwe, 18 years old | Credit: David Isabirye

The Davis Cup (by Rakuten Africa Group V) will serve off on the 21st and end by 25th June 2023.

The tournament shall take place at the Cercle de Kinshasa courts in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

A dozen countries to include the hosts, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda, Gabon, Congo, Tanzania, Burundi, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Djibouti, Lesotho and Seychelles have already confirmed to take part in the tournament.

“We have been training very well for the 2023 Davis Cup. We expect the players to give their best effort in the tournament so that we improve our current rating. The mood and morale in the camp is high” team captain Oduke revealed.

John Oduke travels as the captain for team Uganda at the 2023 Davis Cup in DR Congo | Credit: David Isabirye

Matthias Nalyanya, President Uganda Tennis Association (UTA) | Credit: David Isabirye

Format of play:

The 12 countries will be divided into four groups of 3 teams apiece with the group stages starting on Wednesday, 21st June through to 23rd June.

Then, the play-offs will come on Saturday, 24th June 2023 with two countries promoted and there will be no relegation.

The winners per pool will compete for a qualification in Africa Group IV in 2023.

Abdul Latif Ssendyowa was selected to take part in the ITF U-16 Turfing team 2023 for Africa in Kenya and Rwanda | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, Uganda’s promising teenager Abdul Latif Ssendyowa was selected to compete in the ITF U-16 Turfing team for 2023 in Kenya and Rwanda.

The other selected juniors are Noel Miki Igiraneza (Burundi), Ayush Bhandari (Kenya), Seline Ahoya (Kenya), Nancy Peter Kawira (Kenya) and Charnelle Fozo (Cameroon) under Kenyan coach Francis Rogoi.

The group will be in Kenya between 29th June and 23rd July 2023 before heading to Rwanda (10th to 26th August 2023).