Uganda Premier League side KCCA Football Club and FUFA Women Super League entity Kampala Queens Football Club have entered into partnership.

The development was confirmed on Tuesday by KCCA FC, indicating a three-year agreement has been reached.

“KCCA FC and Kampala Queens FC have entered into a partnership for a period of three years with effect from 1st July 2023 to 30th June 2026.” Reads a statement from the club website.

“The partnership has KCCA FC agreeing to take on Kampala Queens FC as its sole women football team while Kampala Queens equally takes on KCCA FC as its sole men’s team for all official engagements including FUFA, CAF and FIFA Competitions.”

Kampala Queens FC will therefore use MTN Omondi Stadium as its official hosting grounds moving from IUIU Ground in Kabojja.

Additionally, the partnership will also see KCCA FC provide technical and knowledge exchange to Kampala Queens FC’s technical team intermittently.

Kampala Queens won the FUFA Women Super League title last season and will be seeking to play at the finals of CAF Women’s Champions League.

On the other hand, KCCA FC will represent Uganda in CAF Confederation Cup after finishing second in the League.

It should be noted that its now mandatory for all clubs featuring in CAF Club Competitions to have women football clubs.