Ghanaian icon and forward Asamoah Gyan has bid farewell to the beautiful game at 37 years.

Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer hung his boots after netting 51 goals.

The prolific striker is commonly remembered for missing a penalty against Uruguay that would take Ghana into the semifinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

“It is with mixed emotions that I stand before you today, facing a decision that every footballer dreads,” Gyan emotionally said.

“The time has come for me to heed the call, to embrace a new chapter. I want to take this stage which is difficult in every footballer’s career,” he added.

The forward carried the nation on his shoulders in that the whole world witnessed his brilliance amidst a tough blow as his heroics journey to the quarterfinals.

Gyan revealed that the moment left a mark on his career; “It is true that one incident can shape a career, define a legacy. But football is more than a single event. It is a collection of countless memories, achievements, and the love of the game.”

Since that moment he hit the European scene playing for Liberty Professionals before joining Sunderland in the Premier League.

He later moved to Udinese in Serie A, and Rennes in Ligue 1 before playing for clubs in Asia, UAE, China and India before returning home in Ghana.

Gyan has already hit the screens as a TV pundit with Super Sports and it seems it will be his next venture, unlike many footballers who choose to coach.