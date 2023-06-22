During the transfer window, the football fraternity witnesses a number of surprises and as the business runs behind the doors, there is a twist of events at Kitende.

Agile midfielder David Bagoole ‘Tong Po’ has agreed terms to join Vipers SC on a two-year employment contract.

Kawowo Sports understands, Bagoole together with his agent held a lengthy meeting with Vipers SC management today before they reached an understanding.

Last week on Thursday, the two camps held a meeting but the two parties failed to agree as the player tables strong requirements for him to make a U-turn.

Bagoole’s first stint kicked off with the right vibe as he arrived at the stadium with pomp only to leave in a manner many termed ‘unprofessional’.

In the last season at Vipers, the midfielder left the club without the club’s management knowing before joining Jinja North United in the middle of the concluded season.

However, it’s noted that the two sides have cleared their woes and have chosen to put their sad story behind them and rather work towards a new fresh start.

A source close to the player told Kawowo Sports that the player eagerly wanted to go back to St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende because Bagoole believes he has unfinished business there.

The two parties wait for the release form from Jinja North to complete the deal.