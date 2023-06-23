Overview: Moses Opio, the chairperson of Northern Region Football Association will soon address the public to give more light and way forward to electing the next management committee.

After guiding Lango Province to their first ever in the FUFA Drum (Inter-Provinces football tournament), the management committee decided to step aside.

According to Ronald Moto, correspondent on the ground, this decision was taken in good faith to usher in a new committee.

The Chairperson Lawrence Egole confessed that it is mandatory to elect or appoint the management in every edition of the annual championship.

Egole revealed this during the press briefing held at Lira Hotel.

“The management of Lango Province felt a need to give a chance to the other people to also lead the team. This is the reason why they resigned.” Egole stated.

A Lango fan blows the Vuvuzela to cheer his side

He lauded everyone especially the fans of Lango Province for the great support and love they rendered during their term in office, urging all to continue during the same event to the new managements.

The other outgoing committee members also attended the meeting as; Ivan Opeto (team manager), Sam Samu (chief mobilizer), Charles Opio Olol (head technical) and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Northern Region Eron Alal.

Meanwhile, Moses Opio, the chairperson of Northern Region Football Association will soon address the public to give more light and way forward to electing the next management committee.