Uganda’s squad for the upcoming Netball World Cup has been revealed.

She Cranes squad has just two players who featured at the 2019 global showpiece in England. Goalkeeper Stella Nanfuka and star shooter Mary Nuba are the only returning members.

Uganda Netball Super League top scorer Christine Namulumba, who has looked sharp in the circle all season as KCCA’s Shadia Nassanga join Vitality Netball Superleague top scorer Mary Cholhok and skipper Irene Eyaru as the shooters on the team.

Weyonje’s midcourt star Lillian Achola makes the twelve alongside Norah Lunkuse and assistant captain Maggie Baagala while Sarah Nakiyunga and Annet Najjuka take two of the three reserve places.

Hanisha Muhammad, who has been a presence in the defensive circle since transitioning to that end of the court, is joined by Faridah Kadondi and Shaffie Nalwanja who has made wing defense her own. Prisons Netball Club’s Viola Asingo is the other reserve player.

Uganda will begin their campaign with a first group game against Singapore on 28th July followed by matches against defending champions New Zealand on 29th July and Trinidad and Tobago on 30th July.

The Squad

Shooters: Irene Eyaru (Captain, KCCA), Mary Nuba Cholhok (Lightning), Christine Namulumba Kango (Prisons NC), and Shadia Nassanga (KCCA)

Mid Court: Sarah Nakiyunga (Reserve, NIC), Annet Najjuka (Reserve, KCCA), Norah Lunkuse (KCCA), Lillian Achola (Weyonje NC), Margret Baagala (Assistant Captain, NIC)

Defenders: Viola Asingo (Reserve, Prisons NC), Hanisha Muhammad (KCCA), Stella Nanfuka (Prisons), Faridah Kadondi (Weyonje NC) and Shaffie Nalwanja (KCCA)