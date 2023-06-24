- 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup (Football)
- Official opening match: Busiro 1-3 Mawokota
Mawokota Ssaza football team recovered from a goal down to overcome Busiro 3-1 during the official opening match of the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa on Saturday, June 24.
Abubaker Mayanja, John Innocent Kisolo and Calvin Peter Emayo found the goals for Mawokota, a side coached by former Uganda Cranes international Richard Malinga.
Akram Muzanyi scored Busiro’s only goal, a penalty but was culprit having missed another.
Muzanyi, last season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) gave Busiro the early lead on the quarter hour mark through a well converted penalty.
This goal arrived against the run of play after dominance by Mawokota whose free flowing inter-play wooed many in the stands who included the Kabaka His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.
The Kabaka had earlier signed on the official tournament ball before kicked the ball with his left foot to ceremoniously mark the start of this annual tournament.
Mawokota equalized through Abubaker Mayanja’s diving header in the 39th minute off a telling cross by Peter Calvin Emayo.
John Innocent Kisolo fired home past goalkeeper Sulaiman Ssali from long distance to give Mawokota the lead on the stroke of half-time.
Muzanyi missed the glorious opportunity to equalize the game when he blasted high and over a penalty in the first of the two added minutes to the mandatory break.
At half time, Member of Parliament-cum-musician Hon Hilary Kiyaga performed for the Kabaka much to the applause from the King’s subjects and guests.
In the second half, Mawokota’s Dennis Konde and Ivan Kande missed chances to extend the lead.
Busiro introduced Ibrahim Kasenge and Robert Atuhaire to exert some pressure but the Mawokota backline of Peter Abaliya, captain Joseph Ogwang and goalkeeper Abraham Opio remained water-tight.
Emayo scored the match winner in the 90th minute to seal the game as Mawokota smiled home with the maximum points.
Match day one continues of 1st and 2nd July 2023 with a number of matches.
Team Line Ups:
Busiro Ssaza XI: Sulaiman Ssali (G.K), Ibrahim Ssenkusu, Vincent Agaku (captain), Godfrey Alijole, Sulaiman Mutyaba, Ismael Kalyanswa, Daniel Ziraba, Herbert Kibirango, Abdulrazak Ssembusi, Akram Muzanyi, Bruno Mukwaya
Subs: Henry Mwebe (G.K), Musa Huzaifah, Robert Athuhairwe, Ibrahim Kasenge, Andrew Eporu, Peter Kaye, Musa Ssegujja
Head coach: Ibrahim Kirya
Assistant coach 1: Godfrey Wasswa
Assistant coach 2: Michael Kabali
Mawokota Ssaza XI: Abraham Opio (G.K) Joseph Kayongo, Peter Abaliya, John Innocent Kisolo, Brian Zahara, Michael Abura, Akbr Ssentongo, Abubaker Mayanja, Alex Mutebi, Calvin Peter Emayo, Joseph Ogwang (Captain0
Subs: William Odongkara (G.K), Emmanuel Peter Oluga, Dennis Konde, Maduri Ngong
Head coach: Richard Malinga
Assistant coach: Eric Kisuze