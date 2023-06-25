Overview:
After back-to-back games against Japan and France, Uganda Lacrosse Cranes now looks set for the third group duel against Wales on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
2023 World Lacrosse Championships:
Group B:
- France 13-05 Uganda
- Japan 18-0 Uganda
Other results on Saturday:
- Wales 01-14 Japan
- Netherlands 12-03 Korea
- Scotland 07-09 Hong Kong
- Germany 09-06 New Zealand
- Poland 04-06 Jamaica
- Lativa 07-08 Ireland
- Australia 03-10 Canada
Uganda Lacrosse Cranes continued to garner important experience and learning points following their second group B match against France in San-Diego county, California – USA.
Although France won the contest 13-05, team Uganda staged a gallant and spirited display, managing to conjure constructive moves and defend in numbers as well.
Yosef Ngowe was one of the star attractions for Uganda in the game against France.
A day earlier, Uganda Lacrosse Cranes had miserably lost 00-18 to power house Japan.
Uganda now looks set for the third group duel against Wales on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Wales was humiliated 01-14 by Japan on Saturday. This was Japan’s third win at the on-going world championships after victories over France and Uganda; 15-02 and 18-00 respectively.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Netherlands humbled Korea 12-03, Scotland fell 07-09 to Hong Kong, Germany won over New Zealand 09-06, Poland lost 04-06 to Jamaica, Ireland edged Lativa 07-08-07 and Canada stopped Australia 10-03.
Uganda Lacrosse Cranes will wind down group B with a duel against Denmark on Monday, June 26.
This is the third time that Uganda is playing at the Lacrosse World Championships after competitions in 2014 (USA) and four years later in Israel (2018).
Uganda Lacrosse senior men’s national team
- Goalkeepers: Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu
- Defenders: Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng
- Long speed midfielders: Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan
- Defensive midfielders: Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech
- Midfielders: Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng
- Attackers: Swaibu Meliga, Benjamin Ojok, Faisal Nsubuga, Finn Phillips