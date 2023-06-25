Overview: After back-to-back games against Japan and France, Uganda Lacrosse Cranes now looks set for the third group duel against Wales on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

2023 World Lacrosse Championships:

Group B:

France 13-05 Uganda

Uganda Japan 18-0 Uganda

Other results on Saturday:

Wales 01-14 Japan

Japan Netherlands 12-03 Korea

Korea Scotland 07-09 Hong Kong

Hong Kong Germany 09-06 New Zealand

New Zealand Poland 04-06 Jamaica

Jamaica Lativa 07-08 Ireland

Ireland Australia 03-10 Canada

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes continued to garner important experience and learning points following their second group B match against France in San-Diego county, California – USA.

Although France won the contest 13-05, team Uganda staged a gallant and spirited display, managing to conjure constructive moves and defend in numbers as well.

Yosef Ngowe was one of the star attractions for Uganda in the game against France.

We've got a tie game ‼️#WLMC | #SanDiego2023 pic.twitter.com/AXIxrauWy5 — World Lacrosse (@WorldLacrosse) June 24, 2023 One of the key moments for the Uganda Lacrosse Cranes against France at the 2023 World Championship in USA

OHHHH!! WHAT A HIT RIGHT AT MIDFIELD 💥💥 @UgandaLacrosse



(via @WorldLacrosse, ESPN+) pic.twitter.com/2pMtFogIdz — TLN 🥍 (@LacrosseNetwork) June 24, 2023 Solid midfield performance from Uganda Lacrosse Cranes against France | Credit: Lacrosse Network

A day earlier, Uganda Lacrosse Cranes had miserably lost 00-18 to power house Japan.

Uganda now looks set for the third group duel against Wales on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Wales was humiliated 01-14 by Japan on Saturday. This was Japan’s third win at the on-going world championships after victories over France and Uganda; 15-02 and 18-00 respectively.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Netherlands humbled Korea 12-03, Scotland fell 07-09 to Hong Kong, Germany won over New Zealand 09-06, Poland lost 04-06 to Jamaica, Ireland edged Lativa 07-08-07 and Canada stopped Australia 10-03.

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes will wind down group B with a duel against Denmark on Monday, June 26.

This is the third time that Uganda is playing at the Lacrosse World Championships after competitions in 2014 (USA) and four years later in Israel (2018).

Uganda Lacrosse senior men’s national team

Goalkeepers : Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu

: Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu Defenders : Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng

: Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng Long speed midfielders : Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan

: Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan Defensive midfielders : Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech

: Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech Midfielders : Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng

: Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng Attackers: Swaibu Meliga, Benjamin Ojok, Faisal Nsubuga, Finn Phillips