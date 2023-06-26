In 2022, Jinja Hippos become only the sixth club to win the Uganda Rugby national sevens series title. They beat second-placed Heathens by just nine points after seven circuits played from July to October.

Nile Special 7s 2022 Circuit Winners:

Wakiso 7s: Pirates

Pirates Entebbe 7s: Heathens

Heathens Arua 7s: Heathens

Heathens Rujumba 7s: Kobs

Kobs Tooro 7s: Kobs

Kobs Kyabazinga 7s: Hippos

Hippos Buffaloes 7s: Pirates

At the bottom of the series standings, Walukuba Barbarians lost core status after just one season out of the regional qualifiers.

Individual Awards Winners:

Most Valuable Player: Aaron Tukei (Buffaloes)

Aaron Tukei (Buffaloes) Top Try Scorer: Timothy Mugisha (Jinja Hippos)

Buffaloes’ Aaron Tukei took home the 2022 MVP award while Hippos’ Timothy Mugisha was recognised for scoring the most tries. Both players’ runs of form earned them tours with the Uganda Men’s Sevens later in the year.

Check out our dedicated page for local national Sevens coverage for all you need to know about this year’s Series.