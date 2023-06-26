In 2022, Jinja Hippos become only the sixth club to win the Uganda Rugby national sevens series title. They beat second-placed Heathens by just nine points after seven circuits played from July to October.
Nile Special 7s 2022 Circuit Winners:
- Wakiso 7s: Pirates
- Entebbe 7s: Heathens
- Arua 7s: Heathens
- Rujumba 7s: Kobs
- Tooro 7s: Kobs
- Kyabazinga 7s: Hippos
- Buffaloes 7s: Pirates
At the bottom of the series standings, Walukuba Barbarians lost core status after just one season out of the regional qualifiers.
Individual Awards Winners:
- Most Valuable Player: Aaron Tukei (Buffaloes)
- Top Try Scorer: Timothy Mugisha (Jinja Hippos)
Buffaloes’ Aaron Tukei took home the 2022 MVP award while Hippos’ Timothy Mugisha was recognised for scoring the most tries. Both players’ runs of form earned them tours with the Uganda Men’s Sevens later in the year.
