Overview: BUL Football Club president Ronald Barente warmly welcomed Abbey Bogere Kikomeko to the family of BUL Football Club, assuring him of all the necessary support to execute his work well.

Abbey Bogere “Capello” Kikomeko returned to Jinja city as head coach at Uganda Premier League entity BUL Football Club after penning a three-year deal.

The CAF “B” certified coach left Mbale city where he has been head coach at newly promoted second tier side Mbale Heroes Football Club.

By the time he returned to Jinja, he had previously handled Busoga United, an entity that he promoted to the top tier in 2016 as Kirinya-Jinja S.S during the final game of the FUFA Big League against Wandegeya FC at the Kanyanya playground.

He was officially unveiled to the media on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the club headquarters in Masese, a lake side suburb of Jinja.

Club president Ronald Barente warmly welcomed Kikomeko to the family of BUL Football Club, assuring him of all the necessary support to execute his work well.

Abbey Kikomeko Bogere and Bul football club chairman Ronald Barente

“I welcome you to BUL Football Club. Management will accord you all the necessary support to have a conducive working environment” Barente noted.

Kikomeko whose track record of producing and handling young talented players spells in bold expressed the readiness to handle the job at hand professionally.

“I am happy to come to BUL Football Club. This is one of the best clubs in Uganda. I will use all my expertise to transform BUL Football Club as we look for the best performances. I am here for business” Kikomeko stated.

BUL Football Club chairman Ronald Barente

Kikomeko will work with the rest of the technical team that has been serving at the club.

Former Uganda Cranes internationals James Magala and Simeon Masaba, Eddie Kawesa, Abdul Magada (goalkeeping coach) and trainer Dan Kabaale are all part of the technical docket at BUL Football Club.

“We are expected to convey a meeting with the entire team this Friday (30th June 2023) and strategize for the upcoming season” Kikomeko stated.

Simeon Masaba Credit: John Batanudde

Dan Kabaale Credit: Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Last season, BUL struggled to find a footing especially after the departure of Alex Isabirye who left to join Vipers Sports Club.

In nine matches during the Isabirye aftermath, BUL did not win a single game.

During the 2022-2023 season, BUL completed the season in the 7th position with 36 points amassed in 28 matches.