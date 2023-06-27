Uganda Premier League outfit Bidco Uganda Limited Football Club (BUL FC) have confirmed Abbey Bogere Kikomeko as their new head coach.

The Eastern Giants confirmed the arrival of the new gaffer on Tuesday in a function held at the team’s base in Jinja.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the gaffer is here . Eastern Giants let’s welcome 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐲 K𝐢𝐤𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐤𝐨.” The club confirmed on their social media outlets.

Kikomeko recently guided Mbale Heroes FC to FUFA Big League after winning the Eastern regional league playoff against Bukedea Central FC.

He also previously coached Busoga United FC, a team he helped gain promotion in 2016.

At BUL FC, Kikomeko replaces Simeone Masaba who served as interim coach when Alex Isabirye moved to Vipers SC last season.