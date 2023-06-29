Overview: Fahad Brain Power Ruhweza, 6, is an attack minded footballer who aspires to become the best player in the future.

Time immemorial, the future of the successful projects has been always deeply rooted into bold plans of sustainability.

Such plans entail establishment of solid foundations, strategies to ensure continuity that eventually yield eventual success of the projects at hand.

It is upon this rich background that talent development from the grass-roots remains one of the most sought after initiatives to sustain sports projects, football inclusive.

Six-year-old Fahad Brain Power Ruhweza, a budding football player is one of the projects in the pipeline to build and cement a firm future football generation.

Fahad Brain Power Ruhweza seated with a football

Kasese United Academy (KUA) Logo

Ruhweza is a forward player who features at Kasese United Academy (KUA) and is in primary one at Five Star Model school in Kasese district.

He yearns to become a special player when he grows up in future.

“I want to be a purposeful and special player when I grow up. I thank all my coaches and parents who have pushed up ahead at all times” the young Ruhweza dreams.

Ruhweza in school uniform

Ruhweza negotiates through the training cones during a ball-work session

Football Genes:

Ruhweza has a strong biological attachment to sports, football in particular having both parents aligned to the beautiful sport.

His father, Wyclef “Coach Pro” Kabiito is a retired footballer who is now head coach at recently promoted Buganda regional side, Entebbe Pride Football Club.

Ruhweza with the father Wyclef “Coach Pro” Kabiito

Ruhweza seated with the mother Faima Nakigudde

The mother Faima Nakiggude is also a footballer who features at the She Kasese Women football club as well as a Grade three referee.

The father has often provided a few tips to the son in training sessions and envisages a very bright future for the son.

“He (Ruhweza) is a quick learner and ever willing to learn new skills. He is very passionate about the game and he will make a good player in future times ahead” Kabiito says of the son.

Ruhweza decorated in a medal with other pupils

The director at Five Star Model school Julius Bwambale Kunama has been also supportive in the drastic growth of Ruhweza’s career thus far.

Kunama, like Ruhweza’s father believes that the like boy has a special talent and only needs the right direction and guidance.

Five Star Model Star School badge

“The young boy Ruhweza has shown at such a young age that he has the talent that needs to develop and polish into a finished product. Together, we shall all be willing to support” Kunama reveals.

Ruhweza trains in the holidays and sometimes during the weekends when free.

Ruhweza on the corner flag

Ruhweza with other teammates at Kasese United Academy (KUA) after a training session