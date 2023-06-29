Overview: The main promoter in the battle for Africa fight night at the Lugogo Indoor Arena, Lugogo is Acram Iga and matchmaker; Faisal Ali Ashinda.

Battle For Africa Fights:

Saturday, 19 th August 2023

August 2023 Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala

Main Fight (Africa Boxing Union – Female Bantam Title – 12 Rounds): Catherine “Silent Beast” Nanziri (Uganda) Vs Egine Kayange (Tanzania)

The highly anticipated Battle For Africa fights’ night will take place on Saturday, 19th August 2023 at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala city.

The main fight will be the Africa Boxing Union (ABU) female bantam Weight title for 12 rounds between Uganda’s Catherine “Silent Beast” Nanziri and Tanzanian, Egine Kayange.

Nanziri has been in scintillating form with victories over the Tanzanian duo of Husna Zamba and Sandra Mohamed.

She was also victorious over Uganda’s Salimat Tibesigwa and Kenyan opponent Nicholine Achieng.

I am preparing well for my Tanzanian opponent. I will not leave anything to chance. I need to battle gallantly. My opponent has fought more fights (12) compared to me (5). This does not scare me at alone. Catherine “Silent Beast” Nanziri , Ugandan female boxer

Other bouts:

Stanley “Santa” Mugerwa (Uganda) will square up against Tanzania’s Mwinyi Mzengela in the ABU East & Central Africa middle weight title for 12 rounds.

Onyango Vs Odoi

Light Heavy (6 Rounds):

Ignatius “Mad Lion” Onyango will play Taafu “Tough Guy” Odoi in the Light heavy category for six rounds.

Cruiser weight (6 Rounds):

Abdul “Breaker-Breaker” Njego locks horns against Daniel Mpologoma Musubo in the cruiser weight (six rounds).

Super Feather:

Jamilu “Owe’ Kutiya” Kayiwa will play Hassan “The Cobra” Musuuza in the super feather weight (six rounds).

Conrad De Mechanic Kingkong punches up against Umar Mukiibi (6 rounds).

Light welter Category:

In the light welter category, Swalik “Tyson” Kisitu faces Daku Midi Lubega during a six-round affair.

The other light welter bout will be between Ivan “Ring Emperor” Kambagire against Muhamadi Kasagga (8 rounds).

Farahat “The Nightmare” Manirola will be against Frederick “Hard Puncher” Okou.

Super Welter Category:

Tom Muwanguzi will battle Ibrahim Kitaka in a super welter bout for six rounds. The other duel in the same weight division will be between Henry “Stopper” Kasujja and Ibrahim Biiso (6 Rounds).

Super Middle:

Jimmy Ngaboyeka locks horns against John Egesa in the super Middle weight division (4 rounds).

Super Fly:

The other women battle will witness Sharlom Nabukenya against Irene Faith in the super fly division (six rounds).

Meanwhile, Saulo “Mr Bad Intentions” Male takes on Eria Mukana in the Cruiser weight category (6 rounds).

Shadir Musa Bwogi

The opponent from Tanzania to take on Uganda’s Shadir Musa Bwogi in the Super middle weight (12 rounds) will be confirmed in the due course.

