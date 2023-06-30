KCCA FC recently unveiled Sergio Daniel Moniz Traguil as their new head coach.

While at Kati Kati Restaurant, Sergio made his first meeting with the media shortly after a heavy downpour.

The Portuguese tactician strongly noted that he has never shied away from competition and he can not wait to get rolling at the MTN Omondi Stadium.

“I am a competition warrior,” Traguil said before adding; “I have never found myself scared of competition because I enjoy my job and am passionate about it.”

“Rather expect me to inflict pressure on my players because am so demanding. On my opponents because of the aggression and athleticism that my players will possess.”

“I am already demanding a number of things from the CEO and am glad she has so far withstood my pressure and unending ideas.”

Having gone four years without a trophy, the KCCA hierarchy is in need of bringing the wait to an end and the Portuguese is aware of the assignment at hand.

“I know that the club has taken some time without winning a trophy. This is the biggest club in the country and we should do all it takes to take it back to where it belongs.

“Uganda has a very competitive league and that only provides a perfect place for me to work. With the support from everyone at the club am confident that we are destined to achieve great things.”

KCCA FC finished second on the log in the just concluded 2022/23 after levelling points with Vipers but fell short of the grand stage by six goals.

They will be playing the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers that are set to kick off later this year in August.

More about Sergio Traguil

Full Name: Sergio Daniel Moniz Traguil

Qualification: UEFA A License

Date of Birth: October 18, 1980

Age: 42

Place of birth: Portalegre, Portugal

Citizenship: Portuguese