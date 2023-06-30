What would life be if we had no courage to attempt anything new each time a chance is tabled?

Sergio Daniel Moniz Traguil’s two-year employment contract with KCCA FC will be effective on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

It’s a new dawn for both sides however, the Portuguese tactician has revealed that unity will sail them to success.

“We have to work as a team if we are to attain the long-awaited success,” he said.

“I have a very big team of brilliant minds that we are going to work with. Right from the coaches to the board we all have a role in the assignment on the table,” he further noted.

However, Sergio only travelled with the strength and conditional coach Eduardo Lazaro and his assistant Luis Manuel Correira Gurreiro has not yet touched down in Kampala.

Sergio said Gurreiro could not make it to Kampala as planned because he has a family issue to finalise before he travels to Uganda.

“He (Gurreiro) has a family issue to handle. I did not want him to come for the job before he clears his mind because I want to have ready and committed minds at work.”

“Like I earlier said, we all have a role to execute. It is more like a puzzle and in case there is a piece off then it is not complete.”

Full Technical Team for KCCA FC

Sergio Dniel Moniz Traguil – Head coach

Luis Manuel Correira Guerreiro – Assistant Head Coach

Magera Jackson Kaddu – First Team Coach

Eduardo Lazaro Ramon Leiva – Strength and Conditioning coach

Oloya Moses – Goalkeeping coach

Saka Mpiima – Junior Team coach

Ayobo Felix – Fitness coach

Ssewanyana Ivan – Team Doctor

Tusuubira Emmanuel – Physiotherapist

Kawoya Bashir – Kits Man

Nantale Betty – Kits Assistant