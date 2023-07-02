Overview: Gomba is now behind Mawokota Ssaza who won their first game in Muganzirwazza group after a 3-1 victory over the reigning champions Busiro.

2023 Buganda Masaza Cup (Football):

Saturday, July 1 Results:

Gomba 1-0 Ssese

Ssese Busujju 1-1 Buvuma

Buvuma Mawogola 1-0 Kabula

Gomba Ssaza Football team kicked off the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament on a positive footing, recording a 1-0 home win over visiting Ssese at the Kabulasoke PTC playground.

Shafiq Ssali scored the all-important goal for the record 5-time Masaza Cup winners in the final 20 minutes of the well-attended game.

Gomba is now behind Mawokota Ssaza who won their first game in Muganzirwazza group after a 3-1 victory over the reigning champions Busiro.

Mawogola and Kabula are the other two teams in this pool.

Other results:

Busujju and Buvuma shared the spoils 1-all at Busujju at the Maanyi Sports Ground, off Mityana road.

Nakabale gave Busujju the lead and Buvuma made late amends to take home a point.

At the Mawogola Ssaza ground, Mawogola edged visiting Kabula 1-0

Other games coming up:

Match day one continues on Sunday, July 2, 2023 with five games.

Buddu entertains neighbors Kkooki at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

2008 winners Kyadondo will take on Buweekula at the Homesdallen Gayaza playground.

At Nakisunga Ssaza playground, Kyaggwe will host Buluuli, Ssingo is home to visiting Bugerere at the Ssaza playground in Mityana.

Meanwhile, Bulemeezi will host Butambala at the Kasana playground, Luweero behind closed doors.

No fans will be allowed to access Kasana playground following violence from last season.

Team Line Ups:

Gomba XI: Tonny Atugonza (G.K), Fahad Aniku, Shafiq Ssali, Akram Yiga (Captain), Patrick Kagulire, Patrick Ssekyanzi, David Kanonya, Patrick Mugisa, Kenneth Kimera, Raymond Othieno, Ashraf Neymar

Subs: Joseph Lubega, Moses Mukisa, Hamza Bwambale, Michael Kayongo, Bashir Lubinga, Samuel Lukoye, Benon Vianney Kigenyi

Head coach: Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza

Assistant coaches: Davis Nnono Ssozi & Louis Figo Kizito

Ssese XI: Adrian Kawuki, Bashir Mobin Asigo, Hussein Matovu, Steven Ssebaduka, Francis Onzima, Isaac Miiro, Setevn Agaba, Shafik Mukiibi, Ibra Ssembatya, Casimir Atiko, Masaereka Mubaraka

Subs: Hnry Mbabali (G.K), Brian Ssajjabi, Ibra Ssentamu, Ivan Matenga, John Ndugu, Isma Kiyinji

Head coach: Abubaker Tabula

Assistant coach: George Kaguggube