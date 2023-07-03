Overview: Midfielder Amuli Mukasa is box-to-box midfielder who orchestrates play from the back through to the opposition area. He is famed for his tackling tactics, man-marking abilities, ball passing and shooting abilities. He is also a proven leader having demonstrated the leadership qualities on and off the field of play at Kiyinda Boys, Ssingo and Kyaggwe Ssaza teams.

Second division football Jinja North United Football Club has announced the capture of workaholic midfielder Amuli Mukasa.

Mukasa signed a year and half employment contract, becoming the first player to join the club this primary transfer window.

The hard-working midfielder has been featuring at newly promoted second division side Kiyinda Boys Football Club who have been playing in the third tier Buganda regional league.

Jinja North head coach Sadiq Sempigi and Amuli Mukasa show off the employment contract.

He openly expressed joy upon joining Jinja North United Football Club, setting personal targets at hand.

I am humbled to be joining Jinja North United Football Club. Football is a job that needs hard-working and team-work. Together with my new family members, we shall achieve the ultimate task of promoting the club to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League. Amuli Mukasa, midfielder

Amuli Mukasa passes the ball as he is closed by Douglas Muganga during the Bika Bya Baganda football championship at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium

Jinja North United Football Club recently announced the arrival of head coach Sadiq Sempigi.