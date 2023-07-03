Overview: Proceeds from the run will go towards the improvement of select public schools across the country through refurbishment, improvement of sanitation and provision of digital labs.

National Social Security Fund (NSSF), together with various partners, has raised over shs940m through this year’s NSSF Kampala Hills Run held at Kololo independence grounds.

Patrick Ayota, the NSSF Ag. Managing Director communicated that over UGX400m of the monies collected was in cash contributions while UGX540m was in kind.

Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve been mobilizing Ugandans through various platforms to raise funds to transform our public schools through this initiative. I am happy to report that we have achieved over 90% of the UGX1bn target we set for this year’s run. Thank you to all Ugandans who heeded this call and supported the cause. Patrick Ayota, the NSSF Ag. Managing Director

Ag MD Patrick Ayota (second from right) during warm up exercises at Kololo Ceremonial Independence Grounds

The contributions were raised from Housing Finance Bank that contributed shs150m , NBS Sport, MTN ,Stanbic Bank, Centenary Bank, Vision Group, Nation Media , Startimes Uganda, Crown Beverages, Capital fm Oubox, Prudential Insurance, Umeme, Kampala Hospital, Clarkson Insurance, Citibank, Capital Markets Authority, Galaxy fm, Standard Chartered Bank, Interswitch, Britam Insurance, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, ICPAU, Uganda Clays, Kampala Associated Advocates, Kampala Capital City Authority, Padre Pio Insurance, Uganda Law Society, ICEA Lion Insurance, Fireworks Advertising, Klan Logistics, SMS Construction, Yo Uganda, Fenon Entertainment, Rocket, YoTV, UMC Victoria Hospital and various individuals.

Runners on the starting point

In the next few months, we shall identify, verify and select at least one school in each of the four regions of the country to benefit from the proceeds of this year’s run. As part of the criteria for selecting the beneficiary schools, the Fund will look for non-partisan government aided schools, having a population of at least 500 pupils and a verifiable governance structure supported by the District Education office with a Parents, Teachers Association in place. Patrick Ayota, the NSSF Ag. Managing Director

The different runners in the 2023 NSSF Kampala 7 Hills run

Uganda Red Cross was busy to address the fatigued and injured

Funds raised in the past run editions were used to refurbish 60 classroom blocks and improved sanitation in 13 primary schools in Kampala under the Fund’s partner KCCA, in Soroti, Kisoro, and Otuke districts, benefitting over 15,000 pupils every school day.

According to NSSF, these interventions have led to a 12% increase in student enrolment at the beneficiary schools, and a 10% reduction in dropouts in the beneficiary schools.

The run, now in its 5th year attracted over 7,000 runners who traversed selected hills of Kampala including Kololo, Mengo, Makerere, Kibuli, Nakasero and Namirembe in 21km and 10km races.

Access Run Results via – https://results.sporthive.com/events/7080933339534435072