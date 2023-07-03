Black Pirates claimed the first circuit of the National Sevens Series as they went perfect to win the Stone City 7s held over the weekend at Dam Waters in Jinja.

Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi