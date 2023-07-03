Black Pirates claimed the first circuit of the National Sevens Series as they went perfect to win the Stone City 7s held over the weekend at Dam Waters in Jinja.
Sports Photographer More by Don Mugabi
We know you LOVE our rugby content. Please give us an eighthman pick to help us continue creating great content.
East Africa's hub for Sports content
Black Pirates claimed the first circuit of the National Sevens Series as they went perfect to win the Stone City 7s held over the weekend at Dam Waters in Jinja.