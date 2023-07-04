Overview: The 16-team World Cup showpiece has the Uganda She Cranes pitted alongside the defending champions New Zealand, Singapore as well as Trinidad & Tobago in Group D.

It is exactly 23 days to the prestigious Netball World Cup in South Africa and the momentum is building towards boiling point.

The different countries have geared up their preparations, Uganda inclusive.

Days after securing sponsorship from Uganda Airlines (Air Tickets and Cash worth Shs 56,340,000, the Uganda She Cranes have received another package of Ugx 100,000,000 from Kansai Plascon Uganda.

The paints manufacturing company extended its partnership to the She Cranes to assist the team’s preparations ahead of the upcoming Netball World Cup 2023 due July 28 to August 6 in Cape Town, South Africa.

This was announced at a press conference held at the Plascon Offices on 2nd Street, Industrial Area on Tuesday, 04 July 2023.

Plascon Managing Director Santosh Gumte specifically highlighted that the partnership with Netball is geared towards uplifting women’s sports.

Santosh Gamte | Credit: John Batanudde

Under the ongoing Twaake campaign, rallying fans in all sports disciplines to support their respective teams, Plascon has launched another campaign; “She Cranes Twaake”, meant to rally support for the team before, during and after the tournament.

When the brand rallies fans to follow and support the She Cranes, it has to lead from the front. It has to put money where its mouth is. For this particular time-period, through the She Cranes Twaake campaign, we are calling upon all Ugandans to follow and support the girls on all media platforms, buy and wear the jersey. We shall have a number of activations especially online to engage the fans. Daniel Kayongo, Plascon Brand Manager

Some of the She Cranes players pose for a group photo with head coach Fred Mugerwa | Credit: John Batanudde

Reacting to Plascon’s support, the Uganda Netball Federation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Francis Banya lauded the brand for once again standing with the team pledging that the girls are ready to fly the Black, Yellow, and Red flag and make the country proud.

Last year while the team prepared for the Commonwealth games, Plascon committed tangible support to the girls. And partly because of the gesture, the girls put on a praiseworthy show at the games. The World Cup will not be any different. With this support, we promise a show that will make every Ugandan proud. Francis Banya, Chief Executive Officer – Uganda Netball Federation

Fred Mugerwa | Credit: John Batanudde

She Cranes head coach Fred Mugerwa is ready for the test in thy midst;

This is what is expected at a World Cup. You have to play the best to emerge the best. Every team has earned its slot. Every opponent is tough. We only have to be concerned about our preparation and so far so good. We have had a number of trial games and the girls are progressing very well. Fred Mugerwa, She Cranes Head Coach

The 2023 Netball World Cup marks the first time the tournament will be held in Africa.

This is the third successive Netball World Cup that Uganda is competing at.