Game 1: Uganda v Namibia

Match Result

Namibia 191/6

Uganda 165/4

Namibia won by 26 Runs

Cricket Cranes were in action barely 24 hours after arrival in Windhoek, Namibia to take on the Eagles in their first of six tour matches.

Brian Masaba won the toss and elected to bowl first but the Cricket Cranes were dealt a blow in the second over with Juma Miyagi pulling out of his action due to some back discomfort. Clearly, his back troubles coming back to haunt him.

On a very flat deck, Cricket Cranes struggled to find their lengths with the hosts finding the boundary regularly with the batting not very troubled as they posted 191/6 in their 20 overs.

Alpesh Ramjani (3/32) on his first tour to Namibia was the wicket-taker for the side as he slowed down the run-scoring and also picked up key wickets.

In the run chase, Simon Ssesazi (12) fell cheaply but his opening partner Ronald Lutaaya (54) scored his second T20i half-century with a composed knock against a strong bowling lineup.

Lutaaya combined with Kenneth Waiswa (22) for a partnership of 51 and also combined with Alpesh Ramjani (55) for a partnership of 75 as the visitors tried to chase down the total.

It was a brave effort from the visitors but they ran out of resources with 26 runs still required for the win.

The loss might not have hurt as much as the news that opener Simon Ssesazi and left arm spinner Henry Ssenyondo had lost their mother. The two players have been withdrawn from the tour with Fred Achellam and Pius Oloka named as replacements. Pius Oloka will be handed his senior debut on the tour.

The injury to Juma Miyagi and the exit of both Ssesazi and Ssenyondo on short notice leaves the team with very few resources to work with in Namibia.

All rounder Riazat Ali Shah is back home after losing his passport while in transit.

The Cricket Cranes will be both emotional and weak as they take on the hosts in their second tour game tomorrow afternoon.