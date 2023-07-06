

The fight for the national rally championship title goes back to Eastern Uganda.

The fourth round is scheduled for this weekend in Jinja.

Over 30 crews will again engage in the search for points in their respective categories.

Looking to extend their lead are championship leaders Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba who are currently 57points ahead of second placed Duncan Mubiru.

A win for the Moil rally team will consolidate their position at the top.

However, Duncan Mubiru will be closely chasing the Moil rally team to salvage points and keep the title in check for them.

The crews of Ronald Sebuguzi, Byron Rugomoka, Hassan Alwi will go all out for maximum points to keep alive any chances at the title.

Jinja rally will debut a new crew. Ali Omar Yasser commonly known as ‘Bobo’ will team up with his younger brother Wazir Omar for the weekend event.

The brothers stamped their names in motocross, but ‘Bobo’ has featured before in rally doing sprints in abuggy. Jinja rally will be their first full rally outting. Ali Omar’s participation in Jinja will spice up the clubman rally championship contention.

The Moil EMC will consist of two stages repeated thrice with a double circuit at Bujagali.

Top five drivers standings

Yasin Nasser 290

Duncan 233

Byron 160

Sebuguzi 120

Alwi 113