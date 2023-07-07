Overview: Schools will start reporting on Saturday, 8th and 9th before the official kick off on Monday, 10th July 2023. These games will climax on the 18th July 2023.

Event: 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2

2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 Dates : 9 th – 18 th July

: 9 – 18 July Venue: St Mary’s College Rushoroza, Kabale

With a few days to the kick-off for the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball games 2 in Kabale, the different schools are eager for action.

The draws to determine the different pools where the schools are stationed were held at the association headquarters located at GNS Plaza in Old Kampala on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

USSSA vice president Twahil Kitezaala, Patrick Okanya (president Emeritus), sports commissars, representatives of the schools and the media graced these tranquil draws.

“We have held successful draws for the 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2. The schools are eager to have the action kick off at St Mary’s Rushoroza in Kabale” Kitezaala stated.

A number of games will be played at the 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 to include Dancesport, Netball, Handball, Football (U-14 & U-16), Basketball (3X3), Rugby 7’s, Woodball and Lacrosse.

Schools will start reporting on Saturday, 8th and 9th before the official kick off on Monday, 10th July 2023.

These games will climax on the 18th July 2023.

USSSA Draws for ball games 2 | Credit: David Isabirye

Full Groups:

Netball:

A: St Mary’s Kitende, Kibuli S.S, Armadan Muslim, Nkoma S.S, Mary Hill High School, Mandela S.S, Kazo Hill S.S

B : Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Canan High School, Kadugala, Masese Seed, Bweranyangi Girls, St Jeremo, Arua Public School

C : Ngando S.S, Green Light, Dynamic, Jinja S.S, Bwera, St Francis Busunju, St Mary's Ediofe

D: Kawanda S.S, Ssingo S.S, Shama High School, Armadan Girls, Boni Consili Girls, Bulo Parents, Mateete Comprehensive Seed

E: Buddo S.S, Kyanja High School, Mukono Kings High School, Iganga S.S, Bukedea Comprehensive, Bishop Comboni College, St John Mukono Kawuga

F: Baptist High School, Broadway, St Jude, Katerema S.S, Trinity Catholic, St Mathias Kalemba, St Peter’s Nsambya

G: St Joseph’s Bakhita, Ahmadia Muslim High School, Nankabirwa S.S, St Joseph Vvumba S.S, St Adolf High School, Kihanga S.S, Kyotera Parents

H: St Noa Girls, Kawempe Muslim, Busika Muslim, Great Aubrey Memorial, Sironko Parents S.S, Kajjansi Progressive, Mandela College

Handball Boys:

A: Gombe SS, Kawanda S.S, St Mark Namagoma, Kiira College Butiiki, Maruzi Seed School, Mbarara High School, Butogata High School

B: Kakungulu Memorial, Lubiri S.S, Namakwa S.S, St Mary's College Lugazi, Ngora High School, Muntuyera High School, St Mary's College Butoola

C: Bombo Mary, Wampewo Ntake, Madinah Islamic, Soroti S.S, Ntare High School, Bishop Comboni College

Handball Girls:

A: Kawanda S.S, Wampeewo Ntake, Trinity College Nabbingo, St Mary’s College Lugazi, Ngora High, St Jerome

B: Kibuli S.S, Mbogo Mixed, Namakwa S.S, Maruzi Seed, Immaculate Heart, St Mary’s College Rushoroza

C: Mbogo High, Lubiri S.S, Gombe S.S, Bombo Army, Mary Hill High School, Bishop Comboni College

Volleyball Boys:

A: Standard High School Zana, Mengo S.S, Bwera S.S, Mbarara High School, JIPRA, Trinity Catholic

B: Mbogo Mixed, Hilton High School, Engari S.S, Busoga College Mwiri, Ngora High School

C: St Augustine, St Peter’s S.S, Nyamirima Village, St Joseph’s Vocational, Bukedea Comprehensive

D: St Augustine, St Peter's S.S, Nyamirima Village, Namugongo Vocational, Kibuli S.S, Kigezi College Mutobere, Bombo Army S.S, Amus College

Volleyball Girls:

A: St Elizabeth Girls, Namugongo Vocational, Trinity College High, Amus College, Boni Consil, St Mary’s College Rushoroza

B: Nabisunsa Girls, Trinity College Nabbingo, Jinja S.S, Nyamirima Village, Immaculate Heart Girls, Our Lady of Africa

C: Katikamu SDA, Hamudan Girls, St Kirigwagyo, St Thereza Girls, Mary Hill High, Late comer 1

D: Trust High Kinawa, Rubaga Girls, JIPRA, Ngora High, Kashaka Girls, Late comer 2

Football U-16 Boys:

A: St Mary’s Rushoroza, Kakungulu Memroial , Kyamate S.S, St Juliana High School Seeta, Teso Collee Aloet

B: Standard High Zana, St Andrew Kagwa, Lango College, Quality High Schoool, Rinity College High

C: Budo S.S, Kawempe Muslm, Al Noor Islamic, Kisozi Seed S.S, Amus College

D: Lubiri S.S, Madina Islamic S.S, ombe S.S, Ndejje S.S, Amazing Grace

Football U-16 Girls:

A: St Mary’s Rushoroza, Kibingo Girls, Kalango Seed S.S, Kihihi High, Wampeewo Ntake S.S

B: Kawempe Muslim, Boni Consil Girls, St Aloysious S.S, Luweero Giants

C: St Mary’s College Lugazi, Amus College, Pallisa Progressive, Kisozi Seed S.S

Football U-14:

A: St Mary’s Rushoroza, Amus Cllege, Standard High Zana, Gombe S.S, San Giovan S.S

B: Kakungulu Memorial, St James S.S Nsanbgi, Nakasongola Army, Bishop Ogezi High Schoool

C: Central College Nateete, Wampeewo Ntake, Ndejje S.S, Bishop Comboni College

D: Lubiri S.S, St Mary’s Boarding Kitende, Royal Giants, Al Noor Islamic

Football U-14 Girls:

A: Amus College, Kashaka Girls, Rines S.S, San Giovan S.S

B: St Noa Girls, Kalinge Seed, Kawempe Muslim, Kibingo Girls

Woodball Boys:

A: Luzira SS, Ngora High, St Mark’s Namagoma, Mbarara High

B: Air Force S.S, Mengo S.S, Amazima, Sseke S.S

C: Mityana S.S, Our Lady of Africa, Kyamate, Late Comer 1

Woodball Girls:

A: Luzira S.S, Iganga S.S, Mpoma School, Sseke S.S

B: Our Lady of Africa, Amazima Scool, Trinity College Nabbingo, Ngora High School

C: Mityana S.S, Mengo S.S, St Marks’s Namagoma, Kyamate

Rugby 7’s:

A: Hanna International, Masaka S.S, Dr Obote College, Green Hill Academy

B: Jinja S.S, St Kaggwa SS, Kitugumu Comprehensive, St Peter’s College Naalya

C: Ntare School, Mbarara High, Chrysalis S.S, London College

D: Kiira College Butiki, Nyakasura School, Sir Samuel Baker, St Jude