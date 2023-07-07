Vipers SC captain Milton Karisa was the biggest winner on Thursday night at the glamorous 2022/23 Uganda Premier League awards.

The forward took home four accolades, a confirmation of how important he was in Vipers’ run to winning the domestic double.

Karisa was named the player of the season beating off competition from former Maroons FC goalkeeper Simon Tamale and SC Villa striker Charles Bbale.

On the same night, Karisa also won the coaches’ player of the season, most assists of the season and was also on the best XI of the season.

The other winners on the night included Simon Tamale who won the goalkeeper of the season accolade while Hillary Panuel Mukundane and Laban Tibita took home the best defender and midfielder gongs respectively.

Allan Kayiwa emerged top scorer of the campaign with 13 goals while Darius Ojok was named the best young player of the season.

Charles Bbale was named players’ player, Blacks Power FC took home the fair play award and Andrew ‘Fimbo’ Mukasa was given the platinum award.

Full list of winners

Player of the season – Milton Karisa (Vipers SC)

Coaches’ Player of the season – Milton Karisa (Vipers SC)

Players’ Player of the season – Charles Bbale (SC Villa)

Top Scorer – Allan Kayiwa ( Express FC)

Goalkeeper of the season – Simon Tamale (Maroons FC)

Defender of the season – Hillary Panuel Mukundane (Vipers SC)

Midfielder of the season – Laban Tibita (Busoga United FC)

Young Player of the season – Darius Ojok (Maroons FC)

Coach of the season – Alex Isabirye (Vipers SC)

Fairplay Award – Blacks Power FC

Platinum Award – Andrew Fimbo Mukasa

Best XI of the season

Simon Tamale (Maroons FC)

Grant Matsiko (Wakiso Giants FC)

Dennis Omony Kaka (Soltilo Bright Stars FC)

Gift Fred (SC Villa)

Hillary Panuel Mukundane (Vipers SC)

Lawrence Bukenya (Wakiso Giants FC)

Laban Tibita (Busoga United FC)

Gaddafi Wahab (Arua Hill SC)

Milton Karisa (Vipers SC)

Allan Kayiwa (Express FC

Charles Bbale (SC Villa)

