Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba claimed a convincing lead into the final leg of the EMC Moil Rally while several crews suffered hardship in Jinja.

The Moil Rally crew topped the first two stages to stamp their lead by two minutes, 14 seconds. They would later maintain the position to end the day with two minutes, 14 seconds ahead of reigning NRC champion Byron Rugomoka who kept a clear race to stay second.

“We have a lead but we shall not relax tomorrow. We shall try and keep it to the lead since the target is to win,” said Yasin.

Ronald Sebuguzi was the first crew to suffer a dent after experiencing two punctures in stage two, losing more than two minutes off the leader.

However, Sebuguzi posted a sublime run at the Super Special Stage salvaging enough time to push him back into the third position.

Innocent Bwamiki will start day two in fourth followed by rookie Ali Mohammed in fifth.

Title contender Duncan Mubiru tops the casualties of the day after a mechanical issue ended his contention at the Super Special Stage.

Four stages will be covered on Sunday before a winner is announced.