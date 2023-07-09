Match Result

Uganda 203/6

Namibia 204/5

Namibia won by 5 wickets

Dinesh Nakrani scored Uganda’s second T20i century in a clean-hitting exhibition that included 13 meaty sixes as he clobbered 110 off 45 balls to help Cricket Cranes post 203 in their 20 overs.

Brian Masaba won his third toss in a row and this time he elected to bat first. The top 3 wickets fell for cheap but thereafter, Nakrani took over the show at 35/3. He took charge of the innings with some clean hitting as the century came off 38 balls while Masaba (21) ensured that the wickets don’t fall from one end as Uganda posted a strong total.

Dinesh Nakrani

In the chase, the home side came after Cricket Cranes’ bowling and the struggles with the ball for the Ugandans continued as the visitors kept up with the required rate.

Namibia’s Captain Gerhard Erasmus (80) led from the front but the game was finished off by Jan Frylink (93 not out) with the latter scoring the required 15 runs in the final over with two balls to spare. However, Cricket Cranes were guilty of some poor fielding as they put down some chances to could have turned down the game.

Overall, Uganda put in an improved performance from the loss in the second T20i, especially with the bat. It was the first time the team is scoring at least more than 200 runs against the Eagles of Namibia.

The Cricket Cranes are down by three in the T20i series and will be playing their final T20 game this afternoon before playing a couple of ODIs.