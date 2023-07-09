Black Pirates made two out of two in the 2023 National Rugby Sevens Series after beating Jinja Hippos 24-00 in the final to win Kitgum 7s.
Mubarak Wandera, Timothy Kisiga, Arnold Atukunda, and Joshua Engwau scored the tries for the Sea Robbers.
